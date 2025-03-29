Two dead, four injured in mass shooting outside Tacoma house party

TACOMA, Wash. — Two people were killed and four were injured in a mass shooting in Tacoma just after midnight at 12:24 a.m. Saturday morning.

The shooting stemmed from a fight that broke out in the street outside a large house party at 25th Avenue Court East that sent 30 to 40 juveniles running and screaming, according to the Pierce County Sheriff.

The sheriff says when deputies arrived, they found one man in the street and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was transported to the hospital but later died due to his injuries. Four others suffered serious injuries but are expected to recover, the Pierce County Sheriff’s office said.

One male juvenile was arrested following the shooting and two weapons were found.

“The youngest victim is a 16-year-old male, and the other victims range approximately from 17 to 21 years of age,” Deputy Cappetto wrote in a blotter post.

"This is another grim reminder of how dangerous parties can be when things get out of hand. Our deputies and first responders have dealt with a lot in the last 24 hours, and we would hate to respond to more unnecessary deaths. Please be safe." she wrote.

