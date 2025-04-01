Surveillance video captures Spanaway shooting, investigators seeking more video

Spanaway, Wash. — New details are coming out from this past weekend’s tragic shooting outside a house party in Spanaway, where two people died and four others were injured.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office tells KIRO 7 that the two people who died were 15 and 19 years old; the 15-year-old died on the scene, and the 19-year-old later died at the hospital.

KIRO 7 has obtained new surveillance video from a neighbor whose cameras captured the shooting. In the video, you see the moments when bullets go flying, with people running and ducking for cover.

“Our neighbor said he came out after hearing a bunch of screaming. And he said it looked like a damn war zone out here,” said Amber Horne, who lives near where the shooting took place.

Horne and her husband, Michael, say they didn’t hear the shooting but woke up to the scene. Amber says this tragedy will haunt the community for some time.

“I was watching parents outside with their kids. That usually doesn’t happen here,” Horne said.

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting and has been charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree. Even with this arrest, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public if they may have more photos or video of the shooting itself or what led up to the shooting.

“Because this was such a large case, I mean… potentially we want to make sure that everybody is located who was involved in that shooting,” said Deputy Carly Cappetto with the sheriff’s office.

This shooting still has investigators and many who live in the neighborhood wondering how these teenagers got their hands on these weapons.

“Why are these kids having weapons like this? Where are they getting the guns from?” Horne asked.

If you or anyone you know that may have any other video or photo evidence, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group