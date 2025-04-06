Thousands protest Trump Admistration at Seattle Center, across Washington

Thousands of Washingtonians hit the streets on a sunny Saturday demonstrating against President Donald Trump and his administration’s actions through the first three and a half months of his second term. The “Hands Off” Protest took place in Seattle, Olympia, Everett, Tacoma, Mt. Vernon, and Leavenworth, adding to hundreds of reported protests across the country.

“We still have a chance to preserve our democracy, but time is running out, and it’s now or never, and if they keep taking away weakening branches of government, we can’t wait any longer,” said Laura Wood, a protester in Seattle.

Several signs pointed to a displeasure with Elon Musk’s unelected role in the Trump White House.

“I’m hoping the message gets across that wealth and power are not enough to run a country. This country runs on people. It’s supposed to be of, for, and with the people,” said Doug Wood, “If we the people get our act together and take back the reins, then we can do that.”

Many demonstrators also pointed to the cuts of federal workers as concerning. They also point to executive orders from the President that roll back congressionally-approved spending and ignore court orders as a reason to fear for the nation’s democratic norms.

“Our democracy is under real threat right now, and We the People need to get out there and fight for it,” said Dan Jardine.

Washington State GOP Chair Jim Walsh defended the White House’s actions today, saying they are misunderstood.

“The point of DOGE and the point of the reforms that Trump is trying to put in place through Executive Order is to cut the fat, cut the overhead costs of delivering goods and services and benefits from the government,” Walsh said.

Walsh saw an irony in the Seattle Center demonstration that sported former Democratic Governor Jay Inslee as a speaker.

“Some of the same people who supported Jay Inslee’s executive orders don’t like Donald Trump’s leadership.”

Demonstrators, however, see a power in their presence, especially as some acknowledge the only thing they can do until the midterm elections next year is to show up to events like on Saturday.

“I hope our politicians in Washington see this outpouring of support to go back to some of the values that America was built on and I want Congress to stand up to the president,” said Liz Schuh.

©2025 Cox Media Group