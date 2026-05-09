Witness spots kidnapping suspect after he drives past scene in Pierce County

PARKLAND, Wash. — A 29-year-old man was arrested on May 5 for allegedly kidnapping a woman in Parkland, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says.

Deputies were called to the neighborhood at around 2:20 p.m. after a witness reported seeing the suspect forcing a woman into a black sedan, PCSO posted.

While deputies were interviewing a witness at the scene, the suspect drove past and authorities were able to cut him off down the street.

PCSO learned the man had dropped the 24-year-old woman off somewhere else in the neighborhood and she was found a few minutes later.

Authorities say she was scared and had a few marks on her but was found safe.

While deputies were chasing a suspect, a different woman was questioned after she walked away from the scene and refused to follow commands but denied being involved and was released.

The suspect was arrested and is facing charges of kidnapping, assault, and a violation of a court order, PCSO said.

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