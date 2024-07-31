2024 WA Elections: Lieutenant Governor race

Incumbent Denny Heck will be running against David Griffin, Bob Hagglund, Patrick Harman, and Dan Matthews in the primary for Lieutenant Governor of Washington.

The Washington State Primary and Special Election is Aug. 6. In-depth coverage of the races can be found at kiro7.com/politics

Candidates for Washington State Governor

Candidate information below was provided by the candidates to the Washington Secretary of State. We have not altered/corrected what we have received from the SOS.

(in alphabetical order by last name)

David Griffin (D) - https://griffin4ltgov.com/

Elected Experience

No Information Submitted

Other Professional Experience

Member of local Grocery Workers Union; Operation Manager, J.P. Stevens; Vice President, Pacific Bin Corp.; Over 20 years management experience in Manufacturing, Recycling and the Service Sectors.

Education

Certifcation; JIT, J.P. Stevens; Certifcation, English & Writing P.B. Corp; Certifcation. Discipline in Management, L.I. C

Community Service

President of LWYS Association. 10 years Coaching Girls Youth Soccer team.

Statement

As a lifelong Washingtonian I have seen the changes in society and politics. I am running for Lieutenant Governor to bring pragmatic solutions and bipartisanship. It is the commitment of every elected official to represent all citizens, not just the 20% on the left or right. To foster progress and civility in our state government, to lead, not follow as the easiest path forward.

It is time for a change in leadership from what we have had over the last 4 to 12 years. My platform prioritizes access to women’s reproductive health care, and responsible financial transparency and responsibility. Investing in our communities to create jobs, supporting our schools to prepare our youth for the future, and ensuring every individual has access to quality healthcare.

I am committed to working at local, state and federal levels to help all citizens now and into the future to benefits all. Together, we can build a more prosperous future for our state and it’s citizens. Washington has over 4.9 million registered voters. I hope that all voters will get out and vote. I ask for your support and your vote in the upcoming election

Bob Hagglund (R) - https://bob4wa.com/

Elected Experience

Snohomish County Republican Chairman and Legislative District Committee Chairman; Precinct Committee Officer.

Other Professional ExperienceProfessional experience in Data Science, Machine Learning, Online Services, and Business Intelligence serving Healthcare, Manufacturing, Software Development, and Information Security businesses and government. Commercial clients include UnitedHealth, Kaiser, MultiCare, Microsoft, Ernst-Young, Nike, and Altria. Government clients include Defense Department, King County Metro, Apple Health, Medicare/Medicaid and Veterans Affairs.

Education

Recent professional certifications include University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School: Data Analytics; University of Washington: Machine Learning and Data Manipulation at Scale, Systems and Algorithms.

Community Service

Volunteer: CreatorZone community makerspace; Election auditor, observer; Scout Troop Committee Chairman; Civilian Advisor: Missile Defense Agency.

Statement

Our beautiful state of Washington has an out-of-control crime problem. Hopelessness among our youth and homelessness on our streets both are rampant. Fentanyl is killing our children. The cost of living is becoming unbearable for our people. State government is increasingly interfering in the relationships between parents and their children, robbing our kids of a proper education. The terrible laws that created this disaster passed through our State Senate. The Lieutenant Governor serves as President of the Senate and is able to influence legislation for the better and for the people. When elected, I will stand in the gap blocking the radical agenda of insiders in Olympia, the activists who are destroying, rather than advancing, our civilization. I will stop the misguided extremism now steering state government, returning the focus toward serving you and all of the people of Washington. We need an experienced professional with the team-building skills and training needed to put our state government to work for our people and for you. I have succeeded for many years bringing people together to solve problems, saving precious taxpayer resources, and making people’s lives better. I respectfully ask for your support and for your vote. Thank you!

Patrick “Pat” Harman (Liberal Republican Party)

Elected Experience

No Information Submitted

Other Professional Experience

My first concern is that we preserve our democracy. I was commissioned in The NOAA Corps, retiring as a Lieutenant Commander. I did three tours as executive officer, acting commanding officer. I had one executive assignment as Director of the NOAA Information Center. After retiring from NOAA I worked for the Alaska Legislature an aide

Education

I received an AA degree from the College of San Mateo and a BA in Physical Science from San Francisco State University.

Community Service

No Information Submitted

Statement

First and foremost is my commitment to our democracy.

The lieutenant governor is unlike other elected positions. Distinct from positions based on policy or partisanship, it is uniquely concerned with the integrity of the political process. While the lieutenant governor does not vote in the legislature or introduce legislation, he or she is president of the Senate and presides over Senate sessions, assuring their smooth operation according to standing guidelines. The lieutenant governor is also the chairman of the rules committee, a bipartisan group responsible for setting the agenda for the Senate sessions. My greatest strength is in being a strong supporter within my field of responsibility. As Lieutenant Governor I would be a member of the executive team. In the unlikely event that I would need to assume the role of governor, charged with the full-time duties of the office, I am confident that I could manage all responsibilities required, and would serve the citizens of Washington professionally and competently.

Denny Heck (D) - https://dennyheck.com/

Elected Experience

Lieutenant Governor. U.S. Representative, member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Financial Services Committee. Washington State Representative, elected to five terms. Chaired historic Basic Education Subcommittee. Democratic Precinct Committee Officer.

Other Professional Experience

Co-Founder, Intrepid Learning Solutions; Co-Founder and President, TVW – Washington’s version of C-SPAN; Chief of Staff, Governor Booth Gardner.

Education

B.A., The Evergreen State College.

Community Service

Denny and his wife of 48 years, Paula (a retired middle school principal), founding members of the Olympia School District Education Foundation’s Principals’ Emergency Fund, providing low income children with help to be successful in school.

Statement

Thank you for the privilege and opportunity to serve as your Lieutenant Governor for the last four years. The most important part of being Lieutenant Governor is serving as President of the State Senate and presiding in an impartial way, fairly applying the rules to everyone and to both parties. We have done this. But the office of Lieutenant Governor also affords the opportunity to advocate for important policy priorities. We have advocated long, consistently and clearly for the need to more forcefully address the housing crisis in our state, especially for affordable homes for low and moderate income families. Our work helped lead to many accomplishments last year, causing the 2023 session to be called The Year of Housing. So much work remains to be done. We will stay at it. We have also worked hard and in a bipartisan way, to improve our civic health. We all know it needs to change. We need more respectful discourse in the public square, more inclination to try to find principled compromises and when we cannot, a greater ability to disagree better. Here, too, we will doggedly stay at it. In this spirit, I humbly ask for your support.

Dan Matthews (R) - https://electdanmatthews.com/

Elected Experience

Former School Board member: Advocated for children, parents, education issues in Wash., D.C.; Snohomish County Charter Review Commissioner

Other Professional Experience

Veteran Pilot: Vietnam, and Desert Storm; US Air Force Lt. Colonel. Commercial Airline 747 Captain Instructor; Boeing Contract Instructor, 747 Pilot Consultant; Disaster Preparedness Consultant; Airline Pilots Association Union member.

Education

BA, Political Science, University of Puget Sound; Washington State Senate Intern; Master’s Degree Public Administration, Government.

Community Service

Nature Conservancy, Cousteau Society (Founding member), Rotary International, Little League Coach, STEM Skills Task Force, WA Policy Center, Domestic Violence Abuse Services, Hope House, American Legion, Combat Veterans, Local church leadership, Union Gospel Mission.

Statement

Professionally, my role has been to safely navigate to every destination, knowing people’s lives depended on me. As your Lieutenant Governor, my focus will remain: People working together. From presiding over the State Senate to building bridges throughout government, I seek to establish a climate of cooperation and constructive leadership, restoring confidence in our government.

Career politicians fail us when they deliver dictates, division, and dependency rather than diplomacy and respect. I have stepped forward to help fix a broken system. One political party has controlled our state for decades, representing powerful, big-money interests, growing more extreme, even radical. We must resolve to change course, finding common ground.

JFK challenged: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” I will seek to always advance relationships, balance, and communication, providing a unifying voice and vision for all.

Compelled by faith, hope, and love, I will stand for your rights and our children’s future, fulfilling the high calling of serving the public trust with honor and integrity, of service above self. This is my commitment to you. Thank you for trusting me as a thoughtful, deliberate change agent for our future.

©2024 Cox Media Group