I-5 in Tacoma reopens after fatal early morning semi-truck crash

TACOMA, Wash. — Thousands of drivers are facing delays after part of I-5 was shut down due to a deadly semi-truck crash in Tacoma.

A semi-truck traveling northbound crashed into the concrete barrier early Tuesday morning, knocking down a light pole, Washington State Patrol said.

Parts of the barrier flew onto the southbound lanes, causing hours-long delays in both directions.

By 1:20 pm., all lanes of traffic were open in both directions.

FINAL: All lanes open in both directions of on I-5 in Tacoma. https://t.co/t0208JP0QR — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) April 29, 2025

Jesse Garcia told KIRO 7 News that he was stuck in traffic for four hours as he was traveling to work in Redmond.

While southbound lanes have been cleared, drivers are still experiencing delays as they travel south.

More tonight on KIRO 7 at 5 pm.

©2025 Cox Media Group