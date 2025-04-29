Local

Troopers believe speed was factor in Federal Way semi crash

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Federal Way semi-truck crash (Washington State Patrol)
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Troopers with Washington State Patrol say the driver of a semi-truck was going too fast for conditions Monday night and crashed into a median on the freeway.

It happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 just north of State Route 18 in Federal Way.

The crash blocked lanes for a while.

No one was hurt.

Troopers don’t believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

