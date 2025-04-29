Troopers believe speed was factor in Federal Way semi crash

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Troopers with Washington State Patrol say the driver of a semi-truck was going too fast for conditions Monday night and crashed into a median on the freeway.

It happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 just north of State Route 18 in Federal Way.

The crash blocked lanes for a while.

No one was hurt.

Troopers don’t believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

This is NB I-5 just north of SR-18 in Federal Way. The semi was going too fast for the conditions and ended up in the median. Both NB/SB HOV lanes are blocked. No injuries or suspected impairment to the driver. pic.twitter.com/dwIbWxw344 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 29, 2025

