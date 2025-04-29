Woman attacked and robbed in Bellevue, police ask for assistance

Bellevue police are asking for help from the public after a 68-year-old woman was attacked and robbed Sunday morning in the Factoria area.

Police responded around 10 a.m. to reports of a robbery in the 3900 block of Factoria Square Mall SE. The victim told officers she was approached by two people in a gray SUV who asked for directions.

The men offered the woman cash as a ‘thank you’ – but she declined to take the money.

“She interacted with them, but kept her distance and didn’t approach the vehicle, and unfortunately, they exited the vehicle and approached her and assaulted her,” said Major Ellen Inman with the Bellevue Police Department.

Police say the men shoved the woman to the ground, ripped off her necklace, and drove off.

The victim was treated at the scene.

Police are hoping to find surveillance video that will help them track down the attackers.

Businesses in the area told us they were unaware of what happened.

Shoppers are also surprised.

“I guess if somebody came up and asked me for directions, i would definitely accommodate them, but I wouldn’t expect them to knock me down and take my necklace,” said Janet Wee, a shopper.

There is the question of whether this crime could be linked to a string of street robberies in the area last year, with thieves targeting women for their jewelry.

“We did make multiple arrests in the last string of robberies that we had, so at this point I can’t tell you if it’s connected or not – I think time will tell,” said Inman.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen the incident or has information about the suspects to call the Bellevue Police Department’s non-emergency number at 425-577-5656 or email bellevuepd@bellevuewa.gov.

The department also urged community members, especially seniors, to use caution when approached by strangers. Police recommend traveling in groups, avoiding interactions with unknown drivers, declining unsolicited gifts, and remaining alert. Anyone who feels unsafe is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

