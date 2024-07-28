2024 WA Elections: Congressional District 8 race

Incumbent Kim Schrier is facing three challengers in the 8th Congressional District Primary Race. She has been in office since 2019.

Washington’s 8th Congressional District includes the eastern portions of King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties as well as Chelan and Kittitas counties.

The Washington State Primary and Special Election is Aug. 6. In-depth coverage of the races can be found at kiro7.com/politics

Candidates for Washington’s 8th Congressional District

Candidate information below was provided by the candidates to the Washington Secretary of State. We have not altered/corrected what we have received from the SOS.

(in alphabetical order by last name)

Keith Arnold (D) - https://votekeitharnold.com/

Elected Experience

none

Other Professional Experience

Cashier; former (involuntarily) federal employee, despite statutes

Education

Bachelor Science, Accountancy, University of Illinois

Community Service

Ranked choice voting (democracy defender); ending unconstitutionally illegal, abusive judiciary case “laws” and “orders”; government and businesses serving the people (not the reverse); quality schools; fair free global trade; not ending analog television prematurely; clean green renewable energy sources; supporting our troops’ economic and financial futures; not starting the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan or bank bailout; immigration law enforcement focused on abusive employers; higher incomes progressive tax system; universal healthcare; ProLife (exceptions: rape, incest, significant health risk); UN-focused world unity are among my commitments

Statement

Ranked choice voting like caucusing is a way to improve voters’ voices. Ranked choice voting is a more complete way to improve voters’ voices and therefore increases democracy more than caucusing. Caucusing allows people to discuss and estimate the strength of the candidates then chooses one and proceeds to the voting itself. The problem is this eliminates the other candidates and if the estimate was incorrect the best candidate has been accidentally eliminated.

Ranked choice voting allows the voting to begin and during the voting the vote itself determines the strength of the various candidates (which is better than estimating) without eliminating anyone until the best candidate is chosen.

Ranked choice voting is necessary to defend our elections because it protects against election thieves splitting an opponent’s votes. It means voters rank election candidates in the voter’s preferred order. If one candidate has more than half the votes after each voter’s first ranked choice is counted, then that candidate would be the winner. However, if no one has a majority at that point, letting the person with the most votes but less than a majority steal the election is avoidable and, therefore, ridiculous. With ranked choice voting everyone’s additional ranked choices are added to the count until someone has a majority. After all the ranks are added, if no one has a majority, only then will the nonmajority highest vote getter win.

Judiciary “opinions” changing same government level legislative or executive actions without, at least, legislative panel approval is insubordinate (towards legislature [judiciary’s superior]) unconstitutionally illegal wrong. Judiciary case “laws” are after the fact thereby, also, violating our Constitution’s ban of ex post facto laws.

Top 2 primary is a useful step in the correct governing direction. Ranked choice voting is an even more important step.

I request your vote.





Carmen Goers (R) - https://www.carmenforwashington.com/

Elected Experience

Auburn Human Services Committee; Special Events Center Public Facilities District

Other Professional Experience

I am a commercial banker by trade and have worked in the 8th Congressional District for 20+ years. Previously, while our family was deployed overseas, I served in finance supporting service members.

Education

University of Phoenix - Bachelor of Science- Business Administration

Community Service

South Sound Chambers of Commerce Legislative Coalition, Eileen & Callie’s Place- Board of Directors, Christian Faith Center Women’s Prison Ministry Team, Pacific Christian Academy Board of Trustees, Kent Chamber of Commerce-Government Affairs Committee, Ventures (formerly Washington Community Alliance for Self Help), New Horizon School Board of Directors

Statement

I have lived and worked in Washington for 20+ years. My daughters were raised here and now I have the joy of seeing my grandchildren raised here as well. I’m running for Congress because I want your family and mine to have a better Washington with opportunities. I announced my candidacy for Congress in 2023, and for over a year we have been traveling all 7,000 square miles of the district. The message I hear from voters is they want a Congresswoman who will listen and take action!

Based on my experiences, I bring a unique perspective to this position. As a former military spouse, I’ve seen the cost of freedom and the sacrifice required to keep us safe.I volunteered with a microfinance organization that supports entrepreneurs with a mission of self-sufficiency through self-employment. I served as the chair of the Government Affairs Committee for our local Chamber, supporting and advocating for business owners. In Congress, I will continue to support entrepreneurship and clear the way for small businesses to prosper.

As a commercial banker, I analyze financials. In Congress, I will look closely at our budget and find ways to support small business owners and families. For too long we have been taxed to the extreme: it’s time we have a Congresswoman who knows how to balance a budget. I will work towards helping our agricultural producers, many of whom have been asking for help but have been ignored. It’s time to support first responders. I look forward to tackling the drug epidemic and providing first responders with the tools they need. Community leaders throughout the district have recognized we need a change, and I have been endorsed by local elected officials and voters from all parts of the district.

Washington needs a Congresswoman who will take action!





Kim Schrier (D) - https://www.drkimschrier.com/

Elected Experience

United States Representative, 2019-Present, Committee on Energy & Commerce

Other Professional Experience

Issaquah pediatrician for 17 years; Voted Best Pediatrician, greater Seattle area (Parent Map Magazine, 2013)

Education

Pediatric residency at Stanford University, 2000; UC Davis School of Medicine, 1997; UC Berkeley, B.A., Astrophysics, 1991

Community Service

Green River habitat restoration, work with Mountains to Sound Greenway

Statement

You sent me to Congress because you knew I would advocate for you the same way I stood up for children and families for over 20 years as a pediatrician. I promised to be an independent and effective voice for our district, someone willing to work with both parties to deliver results.

I’ve taken on big oil and grocery store chains to stop corporations from price gouging. I voted for the PACT Act to ensure millions more Veterans receive the healthcare they deserve. I’ve increased funding to federal law enforcement to fight against fentanyl and secured $4.4 million for body cameras, co-responders, and training for local police. Everyone deserves to feel safe in our communities.

As the first pediatrician in Congress, I’ve helped pass laws to lower the cost of prescription drugs, including capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month for seniors. As a doctor, I will always fight to protect a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions without interference from the government.

I have worked with both parties on behalf of our farming communities to encourage sustainable agriculture, advocate for commonsense immigration reform, and fix supply chain disruptions so farmers can get their goods to market. I will continue to be an advocate for our cherished public lands, clean air, and water.

With over 100 town halls, I’ve listened, learned, and gone to bat for you in Congress. It is an honor to serve you, and I humbly ask for your vote.

Endorsements: League of Conservation Voters, Washington State Labor Council, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Alliance for Gun Responsibility, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison, and mayors across the district, including Issaquah Mayor Pauly and Wenatchee Mayor Poirier.





Imraan Siddiqi (D) - https://www.imraan4congress.com/

Elected Experience

First-time candidate with deep experience in civil rights advocacy, leadership in community-based organizations, and political affairs up and down the west coast.

Other Professional Experience

Executive Director at Council for American-Islamic Relations Washington and Arizona; Founder of WhereUBean Coffeeshop

Education

Bachelor of Business Administration - University of Texas at Arlington; Master of Business Administration - Arizona State University W.P. Carey School of Business

Community Service

Washington Community Alliance Board of Directors; Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network Steering Committee; Blessings 4 All Volunteer; World Refugee Day Volunteer; American Muslim Women’s Association Refugee Services Volunteer; East Valley NAACP President’s Award; New American Leaders Fellow; Eastlake Select Youth Basketball Coach

Statement

We’re watching our leaders set the world on fire, while, at home, things haven’t gotten better. While housing, healthcare, and childcare costs skyrocket, our hard-earned tax dollars are used to fund genocides that kill tens of thousands of children. While corporations here in our backyard dodge taxes, bust unions, lay off workers, and score record profits, our current leadership votes to censure real progressives standing up for the civil rights issue of our time.

Washingtonians deserve a leader that stands by their principles and leads with integrity—a leader that brings us together. Today, more than ever, we need the moral clarity and political courage it requires to make it a reality.

Throughout my career, I’ve stood up for the civil rights of refugees and immigrants across the nation. I took the fight to the Trump administration as a plaintiff in the lawsuit against his unconstitutional, racist Muslim travel ban. As a volunteer and advocate, I’ve served vulnerable families for decades.

©2024 Cox Media Group