Dogs with swollen muzzles found alone near Auburn

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) says three dogs were found under concerning circumstances near Auburn.

RASKC says the dogs all had swollen muzzles – and it appears their mouths may have been bound with tape or a strap.

The dogs were found on Southeast Green Valley Road.

RASKC is asking for the public’s help to find who dumped them there.

If you recognize these dogs or have information that can help identify their owner, call RASKC at (206) 296-7387 (PETS) or email pets@kingcounty.gov. Reference case number A25-001848.

If you’d like to help RASKC in providing lifesaving care for pets like these, you can donate cash or supplies at kingcounty.gov/pets or via their Amazon Wish List.

