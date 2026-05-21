Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy charged for alleged domestic violence

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says one of its deputies has been charged with felony harassment and threats to kill following a domestic violence incident.

In December 2025, one of the deputy’s family members reported a verbal domestic altercation to the sheriff’s office involving the deputy, and authorities opened an investigation, PCSO said.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave on January 26, 2026, and was formally charged on May 8.

“The conduct in this case is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by our agency,” PCSO said in a press release.

“Command staff are currently proceeding with the formal process to terminate the deputy’s employment with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.”

The deputy was hired in 2022 and has worked throughout the county, according to the release.

©2026 Cox Media Group