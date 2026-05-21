Seattle detectives ask public’s help in finding two missing people

Seattle Police Department (SPD) detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding two missing people.

SPD has released few details on the individuals, and hasn’t confirmed if they know each other.

The first is Livvy Fletcher, who was last seen in March. Fletcher is 20 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair and green eyes.

Second person missing in Seattle

The second is Vanessa “Nessa” Albert, who was last seen in November 2025. Albert is 19 years old, 6 feet 1 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

SPD said if seen, call the department’s non-emergency line at 206-625-5011.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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