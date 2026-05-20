AMBER Alert issued for child abducted in Shelton

SHELTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol has issued an AMBER Alert for a 4-year-old child out of Shelton.

The department says Kyson Moen was taken by his father, 26-year-old Joshua Moen, during a supervised visit around 12:30 p.m.

He was last seen near West Park Street in Shelton.

AMBER ALERT - Shelton, WA - Moen - ACTIVATE pic.twitter.com/x108u02XET — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) May 20, 2026

According to the department, Kyson was wearing a black shirt with Batman on it. His father has a ‘Northwest’ tattoo and tree tattoo on his left arm, the word ‘rock’ on his right knuckles, and the word ‘roll’ on his left knuckles. He was last seen driving a bluel 2005 Honda Pilot with the Washington license plate number CDE7808.

If you see them, call 911 right away.

This is a developing story and will be updated more information becomes available.

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