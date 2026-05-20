Tacoma Humane Society announces departure of CEO weeks after deadly dog attack

TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society of Tacoma and Pierce County’s CEO is no longer with the organization.

The Board of Directors for the Humane Society announced Leslie Dalzell’s departure on Wednesday, thanking her for her contributions.

“During this transition, the Board of Directors will assume leadership responsibilities to ensure continuity of operations and uninterrupted service to the animals and families we serve. Tacoma Humane’s commitment to long-term sustainability, operational excellence, and community-centered services remains unchanged. To support this important next step, Tacoma Humane has engaged Peregrine Team, a national executive search and leadership consulting firm, to assist in identifying the strongest candidates to lead the organization forward.

The Board of Directors and the entire Tacoma Humane team remain dedicated to helping animals across Pierce County find loving homes and to supporting the people who love them. Additional updates will be shared in the coming weeks,” they shared in a statement to KIRO 7 News.

On heels of deadly dog attack

The news comes two weeks after a dog was attacked and killed by one in their care. It happened at Dune Peninsula after the Tacoma City Marathon.

KIRO 7 has asked the Board of Directors whether Dalzell’s departure is connected to the attack, and at this time has not heard back.

The owner of the dog that was killed, Paul Baek, shared his story with KIRO 7.

He saw a large dog grab his pup, 10-year-old Brownie, bite down, and shake.

Brownie did not survive his injuries.

Tacoma Humane Society changes

Tacoma Humane released two statements following the attack, saying they accept full responsibility and sharing measures that would be taken in light of the incident.

On May 8, shelter organizers said they would be pausing shelter dog attendance at off-site events while they “complete a comprehensive review” and “evaluate their processes.”

On Wednesday, May 13, they released a third statement, listing further measures to “strengthen the safeguards and infrastructure already in place” amidst calls for accountability from the community.

These include:

Increasing the number of personnel attending each event to ensure a consistent buddy system

Expanding training opportunities for volunteers interested in handling dogs at off-site events

Providing additional handling tools, supplies, and resources for staff and volunteers attending off-site events with animals

Tacoma Humane also said they plan to look for a third-party review of their off-site event processes for future events.

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