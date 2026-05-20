Arlington police officer arrested, accused of possessing child porn

ARLINGTON, Wash. — An Arlington police officer was arrested by the Island County Sheriff’s Office, accused of possessing child pornography.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of both the criminal investigation and an internal administrative investigation.

“These allegations are deeply troubling and, if proven true, would stand in direct opposition to the values, oath, and mission of this Department. The men and women of the Arlington Police Department have dedicated their professional lives to protecting the safety and well-being of our community, especially children and other vulnerable members of society,” the department shared. Conduct of this nature, if substantiated, would be fundamentally incompatible with the responsibilities entrusted to law enforcement officers. At the same time, it is important to recognize that the officer is entitled to the same constitutional protections and presumption of innocence afforded to every member of our justice system unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The Department remains committed to ensuring that all administrative actions are conducted fairly, lawfully, and with respect for due process.”

The Arlington Police Department said it is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Law enforcement has not shared the name of the officer or details about the arrest at this time.

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