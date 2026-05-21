Former Pierce County corrections officer to spend 10 days in jail after backing over ex-girlfriend

A former Pierce County Jail corrections officer was sentenced to 10 days in jail for drunkenly backing over his ex-girlfriend’s head.

According to The Tacoma News Tribune, Cameron Boucher, 23, pleaded guilty last month to vehicular assault and DUI. The standard sentence called for three to nine months, but both sides recommended a lighter sentence, arguing that the victim was a willing participant in the incident.

Boucher will serve his jail time over three weekends, starting May 22. He was fired from the jail after his arrest back in January.

According to a police report obtained by The Tacoma News Tribune, Boucher and his ex-girlfriend were drinking separately at a bar near 11th Street and Broadway on New Year’s Eve. Boucher left the bar and walked to his truck when his ex-girlfriend approached him. The ex-girlfriend then slumped over and fell on the ground before Boucher reportedly backed over the victim’s head in his truck, according to the report.

A witness who was with the ex-girlfriend yelled and punched the truck to get it to stop before pulling her away. The witness and Boucher then got into a physical altercation before police arrived at approximately 2 a.m.

When police arrived, Boucher blew twice the state’s legal limit, and allegedly “reeked of alcohol” before failing a field sobriety test.

“My scalp had been dragged across concrete,” the woman wrote in a statement for the court, obtained by The Tacoma News Tribune. “My left ear was torn up. Bruises covered my legs. A deep laceration on the right side of my head required nine staples. I couldn’t work for over a month.”

History of driving infractions

While Boucher had no prior criminal convictions, he had a suspended driver’s license from Rhode Island and a history of driving infractions. An internal investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office found that he had a relative at another law enforcement agency who had his previously disqualified application to be a corrections officer overturned.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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