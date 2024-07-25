2024 WA Elections: Attorney General race

Incumbent Bob Ferguson is running for Governor, leaving the office open for the first time since 2012.

Candidates for Attorney General

(in alphabetical order by last name)

Nick Brown (D) - nickbrownforag.com

Former General Counsel to Gov. Jay Inslee, Brown was nominated in 2021 by President Biden as the first Black U.S. Attorney in Washington state history. He is endorsed by Gov. Inslee, the Washington Education Association, Washington Conservation Action, and the Washington State Labor Council.

Manka Dhingra (D) - electmanka.com

Senator Dhingra is the Deputy Majority Leader of the Washington State Senate. She also spent 20 years as the King County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney. She is endorsed by over 200 people, including prosecutors, judges, first responders, victim advocates, mayors, OB-GYNs, nurses, Labor Council, Conservation America, and One America.

Pete Serrano (R) - serranoforag.com

Serrano has served on the Pasco City Council since 2018 and is the current mayor of Pasco. According to Ballotpedia, as mayor, Serrano says he would “provide a much needed check on government overreach” and defend the Constitutional rights of Washington citizens, citing his support of accessing firearms. He is endorsed by the Washington State Republican Party.





