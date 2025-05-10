WSP: Person involved in 3-car crash dies after jumping off Ship Canal Bridge to leave scene

SEATTLE — Washington State Patrol (WSP) are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened overnight that resulted in the death of one of the people involved.

Troopers responded to the Ship Canal Bridge, a portion of I-5 that goes over Lake Union, in the early hours of May 10.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but three vehicles were involved.

According to WSP, one of the occupants of the causing vehicle tried to run away from the scene and jumped off the bridge to escape.

The person who jumped was later pronounced dead.

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

