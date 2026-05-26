Toll increases proposed for I-405 and SR-167

The Washington State Transportation Commission is reviewing proposals to increase the maximum toll rate on the I-405 and SR-167 express toll lanes from $15 to $18.

These potential changes, which also include HOV policy adjustments, extended peak hours, and weekend tolling on I-405, aim to support project funding and maintain corridor performance.

Officials say the proposed rate adjustments and policy changes are intended to generate revenue for identified projects within the I-405 and SR-167 express toll lane corridors, as well as to ensure traffic performance.

Carl See, Deputy Director for the Washington State Transportation Commission, stated the commission is reviewing options “to consider a higher maximum toll rate on the 405 and 167 corridor for the express toll lanes, as well as potentially advancing a set of related policies that would support revenue and performance in that corridor.”

The commission previously increased the maximum toll rate from $9 on SR-167 and $10 on I-405 to $15 on both in March 2024.

Several scenarios are being considered. These include expanding the HOV three+ requirement to the full I-405 and SR-167 corridor during peak hours, which is currently in place only on I-405 while SR-167 uses HOV two+. Additionally, the commission is looking at extending express toll lane activity to weekends on I-405, matching current practice on SR-167.

Proposed changes also involve extending morning and afternoon peak hours by one hour each. Morning peak hours, currently 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. on I-405, would extend to 10 a.m. Afternoon peak hours, currently 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., would begin an hour earlier at 2 p.m.

When asked why there was such a steep increase, See explained that the commission is looking into all possible options.

“18 was seen as a step that could provide some additional benefit for both revenue and performance when we were assessing it back at that time,” he said.

He noted that the $18 figure is a maximum rate and not always in place, adding that the commission is seeking to understand the projected performance comparison between $15 and $18.

Deputy Director See said the commission is requesting additional feedback and information. Public input also plays a significant role in the commission’s decision-making process. The commission plans to continue its review through the summer.

Public outreach and input are set to happen late this fall, with a decision expected by winter of this year. The implementation of any new rates and policies would align with the anticipated opening of the I-405 express toll lane expansion from Bellevue to Renton next summer.

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