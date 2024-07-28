2024 WA Elections: Congressional District 5 race

The Washington State Primary and Special Election is Aug. 6. In-depth coverage of the races can be found at kiro7.com/politics

Candidates for Congressional District 5

(in alphabetical order by last name)

Bernadine Bank (D) - https://friendsofdrbank.com/

Elected Experience

PCO and Democratic 6th LD Chair; Spokane County Democratic Party State Committee; Washington State Democratic Party Finance Committee and Environment and Climate Caucus

Other Professional Experience

OB/GYN Residency: Parkland County Hospital, Dallas, Texas; 15 years in private practice, OB/GYN, Dallas, Texas; 15 years Gynecology, CHAS, Spokane, Washington; 5 years founded and led Spokane Veterans Hospital Gynecology Department

Education

Saint Francis Academy; Orange High School, Australia; University of Illinois, Champaign – Urbana, BS in Chemistry; Northwestern University Medical School, MD; University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, OB/GYN

Community Service

Tropical Medicine Rotation: Papua New Guinea; Operations Crossroads Africa: Sierra Leone; Firewise Neighborhood Cleanup; Cub Scout Den Mother

Statement

I founded the Gynecology Department at the Spokane VA and saw firsthand the disastrous Cerner Medical Records System forced upon Spokane’s and Walla Walla’s VA Hospitals. Four deaths were attributed to this no-bid contract. Veterans traveled for hours only to find the system crashed, prescriptions unavailable, and their bills wrong. And when our political leaders did nothing, I spoke out on behalf of veterans. I have been a practicing obstetrician / gynecologist for over 30 years and have worked at CHAS in Spokane since 2009. I am running for congress on a platform of women’s health and veterans’ rights. When women, or any Americans, are second-class citizens in one state – we are second-class citizens in all states. Oppressive laws where women are arrested for miscarriages or stopped from crossing state lines on suspicion of being pregnant may seem dystopian but are reality in today’s America. This most private decision is between a patient, her provider, and God. I believe in leadership. In April I went to Ukraine and saw for myself how important US support is. There are 30,000 Ukrainians in our district who have friends and family directly in harm’s way. I have also been across the district meeting wheat farmers in Dayton, veterans in Chewelah, business owners in Walla Walla, and retirees in Newport. Eastern Washington needs a moderate leader who listens and will represent the entire district. Most issues we face in our daily lives are non-partisan: Women’s Health, veterans’ rights, support for our farmers, building infrastructure and broadband, and supporting Ukraine should be givens because these are fundamental American values. Endorsed by Spokane County Democrats, 9th and 3rd Democratic Legislative Districts, Tim Hattenburg, Major General Irv Halter (retired), Colonel Charles Hancock (retired), Dr. Barbara Ziv, Dr. Pam Kohlmeier. Please see our website for full list.

Michael Baumgartner (R) - https://www.votebaumgartner.com/

Elected Experience

Washington State Senator, (2011-2018); Treasurer, Spokane County (2019-current)

Other Professional Experience

Former Advisor, Hecla Mining. During the 2007 “surge”, I joined the State Department in Iraq. In 2009 I worked on a civilian counternarcotics team in Afghanistan, supporting farmers to grow wheat. (It’s where I met my wife, Eleanor.) We saw firsthand the bravery and sacrifices of our military. With WSU coach Mike Leach, I taught a class on football and counterinsurgency strategy.

Education

Gonzaga Prep and Pullman High; WSU – BA, Economics (1999); Harvard – MPA (2002).

Community Service

WSU Medical School Advisory Council. Active member St. Augustine’s Parish. Youth t-ball coach.

Statement

Today, things are going in the wrong direction. Government spending and taxes are out of control. The result is inflation and rising prices putting a squeeze on hardworking families. Our southern border is wide open, with thousands pouring into the country. Mexican cartels bring fentanyl here and leave a trail of crime and homelessness. It must stop.

I have a proven record fighting for Eastern Washington priorities and winning. In the State Senate, I passed balanced budgets, fought for lower taxes and helped bring a new WSU medical school to Spokane to train rural doctors. I helped block plans for an expensive carbon tax while finally securing funding for Spokane’s North-South freeway. My work was commended by business and taxpayer organizations.

In Congress, I’ll keep fighting for Eastern Washington: working for Fairchild Air Force Base, protecting the dams, ensuring quality healthcare for rural communities and veterans. As Treasurer, I’ve been a tireless advocate for taxpayers, fighting tax increases and providing maximum tax breaks for seniors and veterans.

I grew up in Colton and live in Spokane with my wife Eleanor and five young children: I want them – and all our families – to have a chance at the American Dream we’ve enjoyed.

I’m honored to be supported by former Attorney General Rob McKenna and agriculture leaders like Mark Schoesler, Alex McGregor, Fred Fleming and Chris Schultheis, and community leaders including Mike Padden, Dino Rossi, Nadine Woodward, former WSU QB Jack Thompson, veterans’ advocate Wesley Anderson, Melissa Williams, Mike Hewitt, Jeff Holy, Susan Hutchison, Phil Altmeyer, Asotin County Sheriff John Hilderbrand - and many more.

If elected, I’ll have offices in Spokane Valley, Walla Walla, Pullman and Colville and will work hard for all of Eastern Washington. I would be honored to have your vote.

Elected Experience

None

Other Professional Experience

I have been a registered nurse for more than 40 years. My area of expertise has always focused on women’s health and maternity care. I practiced as a certified nurse-midwife on the Palouse and am currently employed as a clinical assistant professor at Washington State University’s College of Nursing.

Education

Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Washington State University, 1978; Masters in Nursing, University of Washington, 1984; Masters of Science in Nursing (midwifery), Frontier Nursing University, Hyden KY, 2015; Doctor of Nursing Practice, Frontier Nursing University, Hyden KY, 2018

Community Service

Hospital chaplain, BirthPlace, Pullman Regional Hospital

Statement

I am not a politician. I am a wife, mother, grandmother, and nurse. I am also a lifelong resident of eastern Washington, living outside the region only when circumstances dictated I do so. My formative years were spent as an orchardist’s daughter in north central Washington. From this experience, I developed a strong work ethic at a young age. My parents differed in their political views but they modeled for their four daughters what civil discourse and healthy debate looked like. I married in 1993 and left the nursing profession for a time to stay home with our children. My husband, also an RN and Iraq war combat veteran, earned his advanced practice nursing degree in anesthesia from Gonzaga University. Following his deployment, our family moved from Spokane to Pullman. After re-entering the work force as a birth doula, I returned to school earning my nurse-midwifery degree. I worked in Pullman, Washington at a local clinic for approximately five years providing midwifery and women’s health services as well as primary care for women. During this time I went back to school and earned my Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree. I am currently employed by WSU as a clinical assistant professor, working with their DNP scholars. I continue to be a strong advocate for the weak and vulnerable. My mission in running for this office is to bring open, honest communication and strategic planning back to the table. Our district and our country are facing many complex issues that require us as a population to work together. I look forward to meeting with many individuals in our district discovering what is important to them and how we can work together resolving issues that affect all District 5 constituents.

Jonathan D Bingle (R) - https://www.bingleforamerica.com/

Elected Experience

pokane City Councilman, elected in 2021

Other Professional Experience

Pastor for 17 years, Business Owner for 14 years

Education

Left Spokane Falls Community College to start a business

Community Service

Board member for Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, Board member for Junior Achievement of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho

Statement

In my first month in elected office, I stood firm against the tyrannical government mandates and refused to wear a mask, resulting in my censure. Even with the threat of $14,000/day in fines, I did not relent. We need a champion in D.C. willing to stand for our God-given rights to life, liberty, and property regardless of the opposition. As a devoted father and Pastor, I believe parents should have the ultimate say in their children’s education and upbringing. Our nation’s strength lies in the family unit. It’s time we empower parents to make decisions that reflect their values and beliefs. Children should be able to attend the school of their choice, and the dollars should follow the student. As a proud American, I will prioritize strengthening our borders to protect American citizens from illegal immigration, drug and human trafficking, and terrorism. I will advocate for policies that include correcting the asylum process, building a strong, impenetrable border wall, and increasing funding for border enforcement agencies. As a business owner forced to close temporarily during COVID, I understand the challenges small businesses face. I will cut red tape, lower taxes, and create an environment where small businesses can thrive. As a fiscal conservative, I will take bold steps to slash the federal budget. I will work tirelessly to eliminate wasteful spending and cut unnecessary government departments and programs. We must balance our budget and reduce our national debt to secure a prosperous future for our children and grandchildren. As the son of a veteran, I am dedicated to ensuring our veterans receive the benefits, healthcare, and respect they have earned. Join me in this mission of American Revival. Together, we can restore our nation’s values, integrity, and greatness. Vote Jonathan Bingle for a brighter, more secure future.

Carmela Conroy (D) - https://conroy4congress.com/

Elected Experience

Student Bar Association President, UW School of Law; Student Body Association Secretary, Central Valley High School.

Other Professional Experience

U.S. Foreign Service Officer (24 years); Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, Spokane County (four years); Legal Advisor, Nissan Motor Company Ltd. (18 months)

Education

U.S. Naval War College, M.A. (with highest distinction), National Security; University of Washington, J.D., B.A. International Trade and Investment; Central Valley High School, Spokane Valley

Community Service

Chair, Spokane County Democratic Central Committee; Mock Trial Judge, Guest Speaker, Gonzaga Law School; Fire Prevention Team Leader, Friends of the Bluff; Civics Bowl Writing Team Member, League of Women Voters Spokane Area; Blood donor, American Red Cross.

Statement

My grandfather was a union mason who helped build the Grand Coulee Dam; my dad worked on the Great Northern Railroad. Growing up in the Spokane Valley, Dad’s union wages supported our family of five. I put myself through college and law school, becoming a deputy prosecutor in Spokane County, where I supported law enforcement and held violent offenders accountable.

I joined the U.S. State Department, promoting democracy and national security as a Foreign Service Officer. My mentor, former Congressman Tom Foley, led by example in disagreeing without being disagreeable, and in building support for common causes. I served in Japan, New Zealand, and Norway, as well as Afghanistan and Pakistan. Returning home, I realized extremism was putting our democracy at risk, with some in both Parties contributing to the dysfunction.

Our nation faces complex challenges at home and abroad. I’ll work with anyone who wants to solve problems, as I did in the Foreign Service. I promoted American values and interests abroad, partnering with veterans, active-duty military personnel, and national security professionals, under Democratic and Republican administrations.

l’ll prioritize the needs of Eastern Washington: protecting our family farms, lowering healthcare and childcare costs, and expanding care and benefits for veterans. I’ll work to bring down inflation and strengthen the supply chain by boosting American manufacturing, and investing in skills and job training programs. I’ll protect our individual freedoms by keeping politicians and justices out of personal, private medical decisions.

I’ll fight for Eastern Washington above all else. Our local values guided my previous public service and that’s why I’m endorsed by the National Education Association; Washington State Labor Council; Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown; State Senator Andy Billig; Walla Walla Port Commissioner Amy Schwab; and former Spokane GOP Chair Rich Kuhling. I would be honored to earn your vote.

Ann Marie Danimus (D) - https://vote4annmarie.com/

Elected Experience

Not a politician.

Other Professional Experience

CEO and Creative Director of her firm Stubborn Girl Creative which specializes in marketing and business development for non-profits and small businesses. Lowering costs, streamlining systems and increasing revenue with a holistic approach to healthy work environments is her superpower.

Education

BA Communications, WSU

Community Service

Executive Director and Founder of Stubborn Girl Fund 4 Arts & Education: Changing the World One Story at a Time; Founder, Raise the Roof Foundation; President, Amnesty International, WSU Chapter; Artistic Director, Miss Spokane Scholarship Organization; Volunteer: Cat Lady Homeless Outreach, Women’s Healing & Empowerment Network, Stiletto Sprint, CasaAmigo Orphanage, Save Our Critters Society.

Statement

Ann Marie has a vision of prosperity for all Americans bringing opportunity back and leaving no one behind. This begins with her fight for universal healthcare, green jobs through climate action, public education, rural development, and small business incentives. She is the first disabled candidate to run for this office having survived a double transplant and will put special focus on the needs of the disabled, veterans and seniors.

Her work background and talents are encapsulated in her bill “Pass on Plastic” which is a packaging bill transitioning the US to compostable items which can be manufactured from farm refuse like wheat straw and corn husk. This trifecta bill not only protects the environment, it provides jobs in rural areas and revenue for farmers.

She supports eliminating the Social Security cap, raising the standard deduction and giving small businesses a sliding scale FICA reduction for 5 years. Codifying women’s reproductive rights, equal rights for all Americans and passing the John Lewis Voting Act are high priorities.

She has a comprehensive 17 point plan to fund public education, provide student loan relief and to start moving the US towards free college and vocational training increasing our competitiveness in the world market and providing Americans an affordable path to success.

In addition, Ann Marie will work to expand TAP, the Transition Assistance Program, in the military to increase mental health and addiction screening and better aid soldiers transitioning to civilian life, preventing suicide.

Ann Marie is not a career politician and sees this office as a position of civil service and a continuation of the community work to which she has dedicated much of her life. She created the NOPE pledge which stands for Not One Penny Ever and refuses to take a penny from corporate PACs or lobbyists - ever.

Brian Dansel (R) - https://dansel4congress.com/

Elected Experience

Elected Ferry County Commissioner: 2011-2014. State Senator: 2013-2017, rated one of the most conservative Senators. Appointed to the Ferry County Commission in 2023.

Other Professional Experience

Four year Trump U.S. Department of Agriculture appointee. National Economic Council advisor, State Director - WA Farm Service Agency, and Pacific Northwest Regional USDA Director. Former Member of the Professional Golfer’s Association of America (PGA).

Education

Republic High School, Walla Walla Community College—A.A. Degree, Walla Walla Community College golf team

Community Service

Ferry County Public Development Authority (2009-2011), Chair - Ferry County EMS Board, Former Chair - Ferry County Canvassing Board, Member of numerous local and statewide boards and commissions

Statement

I am proud to be a husband, a father of two, and a lifelong Eastern Washington native. I am running for Congress because I love Eastern Washington and am concerned by the nonsense we are seeing come out of Washington D.C.

In this race, I am the clear, true and proven America First candidate. Don’t just take my word for it, look at my record. I am the only candidate endorsed by the Washington State Republican Party. The Spokane County GOP gave me a vetting score of 99.3%, by far the highest score of any candidate running.

As an appointee in President Trump’s U.S. Department of Agriculture, I tirelessly fought for our ranchers, farmers, and growers. I also successfully fought to protect private property rights against big government. When I served my neighbors as a State Senator, I was consistently rated one of the most conservative members of the State Senate. I voted against the gas tax increase and sponsored a law allowing rural counties to opt-out of the big government Growth Management Act. As a Ferry County Commissioner, I have a strong record of fighting for rural Eastern Washington.

More than ever, we need a proven conservative to fight for us in Congress. I will stand with President Trump, secure the border, fight inflation, cut wasteful spending, and fully back the blue. I will stand up to special interests and always put the Constitution and Eastern Washington first. If you send me to Congress, I will work tirelessly to deliver real results for the people of Washington’s 5th Congressional District. I would be honored to have your vote.

Rick Valentine Flynn (R) - https://www.rickvalentineflynn4congress.com/

Elected Experience

None

Other Professional Experience

Rick Valentine Flynn is a US Air Force veteran, a VA Caregiver for a disabled veteran, an Author, and a farmer. Coming from a diverse background, he has worked in construction, food services, retail, hospitality, and retirement management.

Education

Having completed multiple Bachelor of Science degrees in Sustainability and Environmental Science with a focus on Environmental Agriculture, Rick is actively working on the development of new farming practices designed to optimize water use while minimizing the need for pesticides and nutrient additives.

Community Service

Rick is a member of the Spokane County Water Conservancy Board.

Statement

I’m here on behalf of Republicans like me who are ready to put an end to the childish bickering and get back to business in Congress. It’s unacceptable that the 118th Congress will go down as the most ineffective in history. Right now, we have an opportunity to rebuild our party on our core values, or else we can watch it crumble. A divided house can’t stand. Bipartisan politics aren’t a weakness, they are our strength. Reaching across the aisle to build a stronger America is the most patriotic and humbling of duties. Taking a hardline stance only serves to push voters away, one demographic at a time. If we don’t take a hard look at our governing, we’ll end up with a one-party system run by Democrats.

AI is projected to replace 30% of jobs in the next few years, shooting unemployment up higher than during the Great Depression. Since these job losses will be permanent, the effects on our economy will be severe and long-lasting. To avoid economic collapse, I propose to push for a UBI that is set to the poverty line and pegged to inflation. Then, to fund the UBI, a corporate tax could be used that targets increases in profits beyond governmental goals, particularly those tied to AI job losses. This will not only avoid economic collapse, but it will provide a permanent mechanism for controlling inflation, reduce unemployment and over employment, allow families to afford a stay-at-home parent, end minimum wage hikes, and reduce or even eliminate the need for other income-based Federal aid programs such as SNAP, TANF, and Social Security. And since each Federal program has its own administrative waste, one UBI program could reduce the amount of money being wasted and ensure more benefit is seen by the average citizen.

Elected Experience

Elected as delegate to the Republican State Convention. I helped write the Platform policy on the United Nations.

Other Professional Experience

Professional Horse trainer and breeder, owner of my 40 acre horse farm, Author of 2 books, International Christian Radio Talk Show host. ReneHoladayForCongress.com

Education

6 years in college for Engineering, Wildlife Biology, and Macro Sociology- the study of government and global governance structures. I am a Constitution buff!

Community Service

18 years of actual hands on fighting Communists and winning at the local, State, and National level through efforts I have started and lead. Property Rights Group President for 5 years and defeated Agenda21 programs.

Statement

As a United Nations Expert that wrote the first book in America on Agenda 21(-50), I am the only candidate running that is thoroughly educated and qualified to fight against the Communists at the Federal and International level in Congress, as both my books couldn’t be more relevant than they are today with the existential threats we face as a nation. My past 18 years of starting and successfully leading efforts against the UN Communist programs in America makes me uniquely qualified to bring the offense in a big way to Congress that will win against the criminal “Deep State.” Did you even know that the UN Charter is based on the Communist Manifesto? Did you know that “Deep State” is synonymous with “Communists?” Did you know that Nancy Pelosi is the single biggest UN pusher in America? All the Communists in Congress are following UN dictates through the World Economic Forum and UN Conferences.

I wrote 2 books on the UN infiltration of the USA, and have successfully fought against them in the real world. I am highly strategic and know how to use the Constitution in order to defeat them. I’ve done it many times already. My second book that I wrote in 2022, called “4-4-4, ‘A Republic Ma’am...if you can keep it.’” is a solution on how to right this ship in America and get rid of the Communist takeover.

I have already written two Congressional Bills that would close the border, ban Electronic Voting Machines and Mail-in Ballots, stop illegal aliens from voting, and to stop Child Trafficking. I pushed one of my Bills to our International Radio audience and over 900 people sent it to their Congressmen. Trump responded and he thanked me for writing that Bill.

Finally...”You shall know them by their fruits!” ReneHoladayForCongress.com

Jacquelin Maycumber (R) - https://votemaycumber.com/

Elected Experience

House Republican Floor Leader. State Legislator. Bills Passed: Veterans Service Officer Program, Fire equipment for rural fire districts, $100/month Insulin price cap, Apprenticeships in high schools, Auto theft prevention. School Board Member.

Other Professional Experience

Legislator of the Year awards from: WDVA “For outstanding service to veterans and their families.” WA Council of Police and Sheriffs. Rural Jobs Coalition “National Legislator of the Year.” Hunter Heritage Council Award. “Friend of Farm Bureau Award.” NFIB “Guardian of Small Business Award.” Endorsements: WACOPS, Spokane Police Guild, Firefighters, and Elected Sheriffs.

Education

Bachelors in Biochemistry/Pre-Med

Community Service

Farm Bureau member, Cattlemen’s member. Chamber of Commerce Vice-president, softball coach.

Statement

As a mother, farmer, and former law enforcement officer, I understand the importance of service and sense of duty to protect my community. I’ve witnessed the impacts of open borders, from economic strain to the threats of human trafficking and Fentanyl. Endorsed by law enforcement, county sheriffs including Spokane Sheriff Nowels and former Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, fire fighters, and local elected leaders across the district. I stand as the sole candidate with a commitment to public safety and addressing the needs of our hard-working communities.

D.C. is broken. The political circus has failed to address rising crime rates, food prices, and fuel costs. I’m no stranger to fixing broken systems. During my time in Olympia, I successfully contributed to solving the Hirst decision, enabling rural families to use their land. I also capped the cost of insulin ensuring access to life-saving medication, supported our veterans by securing the benefits they earned, introduced high school apprenticeships to provide our children with hope and practical skills, and empowered law enforcement to address drug-related crimes.

As the only farmer, Washington State Farm Bureau, and Cattlemen’s Association member in this race, you can trust me to safeguard farmers and our way of life. I’m committed to protecting the Snake River dams’ benefits in energy production, agriculture, and transportation - I will never waver from the fight to preserve them.

Congress is full of career politicians and attention seekers- I’m neither. I’m a rancher, wife, mother, and legislator who delivers results. I believe empty promises are no match for a proven record. I succeeded in Olympia by prioritizing principles over politics with an unsurpassed level of integrity and work ethic. I will uphold these principles in D.C. as we fight for the future of our children and this great nation. I ask for your vote.

Matthew Welde (D) - https://www.weldeforcongress.com/

Elected Experience

I am proud to be seeking my first elected position.

Other Professional Experience

I am a domestic violence prosecutor. I started fighting for victims and survivors of domestic violence fourteen years ago.

Education

I earned my bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Oklahoma in 2007 and my law degree from Southwestern Law School in 2010.

Community Service

In addition to my work as a prosecutor, I have presented training for law enforcement on effective domestic violence investigation techniques. I have presented my training fifteen times for officers from ten different law enforcement agencies.

Statement

My campaign is based on Possibility, Progress, and Solutions. I am a domestic violence prosecutor. I started my career in 2010. I have spent my career working in an adversarial court system helping victims and survivors of domestic violence reach safety. Now, my goal is to take my ability to solve problems in an adversarial environment to Congress so I can help the people in our district have a higher quality of life. Higher quality of life means more affordable gas, more affordable groceries, more affordable energy bills, and public safety. Public safety is important to the people in our district. I believe that our representative must have a background and track record showing a commitment to public safety. As a career prosecutor, I will always have a strong commitment to public safety. I am also committed to protecting women’s rights, freedoms, and privacy. As a domestic violence prosecutor, I have been a champion for women’s rights. In Congress, I will continue to be a champion for women by fighting to secure women’s reproductive freedom, women’s privacy rights, and to address the problem of MMIW in our native communities. As the son and grandson of union workers, I will also be a champion for workers by fighting to expand workers’ rights and collective bargaining. America is already great. We have much to be thankful for and much to be proud of. We also have problems that need solving. After seeing victims succeed in escaping abusive situations, I know that anything is possible. Any problems we need to fix can be solved. Solutions are the key to progress. That is why I embrace the politics of optimism instead of the politics of grievance or pessimism. I look forward to representing Eastern Washington and connecting with the great people who live here.

©2024 Cox Media Group