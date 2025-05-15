Local

Armed SWAT standoff shuts down major Lake City road in Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Police lights Police lights
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says SWAT and its Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT) are currently in a standoff with a suspect on Lake City Way Northeast.

The department says the person has barricaded themselves into an apartment, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area for the time being.

Officers stated they are actively working to bring the suspect into custody.

There is no additional information at this time about the nature of the incident or a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read