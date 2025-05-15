Armed SWAT standoff shuts down major Lake City road in Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says SWAT and its Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT) are currently in a standoff with a suspect on Lake City Way Northeast.

The department says the person has barricaded themselves into an apartment, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area for the time being.

Officers stated they are actively working to bring the suspect into custody.

There is no additional information at this time about the nature of the incident or a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Patrol Officers, SWAT, and HNT are attempting to take a suspect into custody in the 12500 block of Lake City Way Northeast. Please be safe and avoid the area. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) May 15, 2025

