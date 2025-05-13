Canadian tourist visited King, Snohomish Counties with measles. Were you exposed?

If you live in or spend time in King or Snohomish County – you may have been exposed to the measles.
Public health officials say someone from Canada, who was visiting the area, tested positive.
The person spent time here between April 30 and May 3, 2025, while infectious.
Health officials say this case is not connected to any previous local measles cases.
There have been five cases of measles in Washington state residents this year.
Was I exposed?
Below are the dates, times, and locations where you may have been exposed.
If you were at one or more of the below locations at the times listed and are not immune to measles, the most likely time you would become sick would be between May 7– 24.
April 30-May 1
The Residence Inn
11920 NE 195th Street
Bothell, WA 98011
April 30
12 PM - 3:30 PM:
LA Fitness
15053 Main Street
Bellevue, WA 98007
_________________
2 PM - 5 PM:
Bellevue Market Place
14625 Northeast 20th Street
Bellevue, WA 98007
_________________
4 PM - 8 PM:
Chateau Ste. Michelle
14111 NE 145th Street
Woodinville, WA 98072
_________________
6 PM - 8:30 PM:
Home Depot
17777 NE 76th Street
Redmond, WA 98052
_________________
May 1
11:30 AM - 2:30 PM:
Dunn Lumber
120 Factory Avenue North
Renton, WA 98057
_________________
2 PM - 5 PM:
Genki Sushi
365 South Grady Way Suite B
Renton, WA 98057
_________________
3 PM - 6 PM:
Topgolf
780 Logan Avenue North
Renton, WA 98057
_________________
May 2
12 PM – 3:30 PM:
LA Fitness
12321 120th Place Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
_________________
1:30 PM – 4 PM
Pho Mignon
12557 116th Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
_________________
2:30 PM – 4:45 PM:
Kobo at Higo
604 South Jackson
Seattle, WA 98104
_________________
3 PM – 5:30 PM:
Uwajimaya
600 5th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
_________________
4 PM – 8 PM:
Stoup Brewing
1158 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
_________________
6:15 PM – 10 PM:
Spicy Style of Sichuan
13200 Aurora Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
_________________
8 30 PM – 11:30 PM:
Columbia Super Range
511 128th Street Southeast
Everett, WA 98208
_________________
May 3
8:30 AM – 1:30 PM:
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
S Concourse (Gate S1)
I was exposed. What do I do?
- Find out if you have been vaccinated for measles or have had measles previously.
- Make sure you are up-to-date with the recommended number of measles (MMR) vaccinations.
- Call your doctor if you develop a fever or an unexpected rash. Don’t go to a clinic or hospital without calling first and mentioning you were exposed to measles.
What is measles?
It’s a highly contagious disease that causes a fever, rash, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.
Health officials say if one person has measles, up to 9 out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they are not protected.
Measles spreads most commonly through the air when someone coughs or sneezes.
Measles is contagious from about four days before the rash appears through four days afterward.
For more information about measles and measles vaccination, including where to get measles vaccinations, visit www.kingcounty.gov/measles
