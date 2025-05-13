Canadian tourist visited King, Snohomish Counties with measles. Were you exposed?

If you live in or spend time in King or Snohomish County – you may have been exposed to the measles.

Public health officials say someone from Canada, who was visiting the area, tested positive.

The person spent time here between April 30 and May 3, 2025, while infectious.

Health officials say this case is not connected to any previous local measles cases.

There have been five cases of measles in Washington state residents this year.

Was I exposed?

Below are the dates, times, and locations where you may have been exposed.

If you were at one or more of the below locations at the times listed and are not immune to measles, the most likely time you would become sick would be between May 7– 24.

April 30-May 1

The Residence Inn

11920 NE 195th Street

Bothell, WA 98011

April 30

12 PM - 3:30 PM:

LA Fitness

15053 Main Street

Bellevue, WA 98007

2 PM - 5 PM:

Bellevue Market Place

14625 Northeast 20th Street

Bellevue, WA 98007

4 PM - 8 PM:

Chateau Ste. Michelle

14111 NE 145th Street

Woodinville, WA 98072

6 PM - 8:30 PM:

Home Depot

17777 NE 76th Street

Redmond, WA 98052

May 1

11:30 AM - 2:30 PM:

Dunn Lumber

120 Factory Avenue North

Renton, WA 98057

2 PM - 5 PM:

Genki Sushi

365 South Grady Way Suite B

Renton, WA 98057

3 PM - 6 PM:

Topgolf

780 Logan Avenue North

Renton, WA 98057

May 2

12 PM – 3:30 PM:

LA Fitness

12321 120th Place Northeast

Kirkland, WA 98034

1:30 PM – 4 PM

Pho Mignon

12557 116th Avenue Northeast

Kirkland, WA 98034

2:30 PM – 4:45 PM:

Kobo at Higo

604 South Jackson

Seattle, WA 98104

3 PM – 5:30 PM:

Uwajimaya

600 5th Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98104

4 PM – 8 PM:

Stoup Brewing

1158 Broadway

Seattle, WA 98122

6:15 PM – 10 PM:

Spicy Style of Sichuan

13200 Aurora Avenue North

Seattle, WA 98133

8 30 PM – 11:30 PM:

Columbia Super Range

511 128th Street Southeast

Everett, WA 98208

May 3

8:30 AM – 1:30 PM:

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

S Concourse (Gate S1)

I was exposed. What do I do?

Find out if you have been vaccinated for measles or have had measles previously.

Make sure you are up-to-date with the recommended number of measles (MMR) vaccinations.

Call your doctor if you develop a fever or an unexpected rash. Don’t go to a clinic or hospital without calling first and mentioning you were exposed to measles.

What is measles?

It’s a highly contagious disease that causes a fever, rash, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.

Health officials say if one person has measles, up to 9 out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they are not protected.

Measles spreads most commonly through the air when someone coughs or sneezes.

Measles is contagious from about four days before the rash appears through four days afterward.

For more information about measles and measles vaccination, including where to get measles vaccinations, visit www.kingcounty.gov/measles

