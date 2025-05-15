Rite Aid is closing 115 stores, here are the 8 shutting down in WA

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Rite Aid has revealed which specific stores are planning to close after its most recent bankruptcy filing, including eight locations in Washington.

The pharmacy chain announced that it is set to close 115 stores as part of its bankruptcy proceedings, which kicked off earlier this month. The closings will impact 10% of the 1,240 stores Rite Aid operates. The closures affected ten of the 15 states Rite Aid operates in, including Washington.

“As we move forward, our key priorities are ensuring uninterrupted pharmacy services for our customers and preserving jobs for as many associates as possible,” Rite Aid CEO Matt Schroeder said in a press release.

Which Rite Aid stores in WA are closing?

Eight Rite Aid stores are closing in Washington across eight different cities.

Anacortes is losing its location at 1517 Commercial Avenue, while Ephrata is losing its 250 Basin Street store. The other Rite Aid stores affected are in Granite Falls (608 W. Stanley Street), Kingston (27000 Miller Bay Road N.E.), North Bend (248 Bendigo Boulevard), Omak (609 Omache Drive), Snoqualmie (35013 Snoqualmie Parkway), and Yelm (909 E. Yelm Avenue).

The Ephrata and North Bend locations are Bartell’s pharmacy stores.

Bartell, founded in 1890 in Seattle, was believed to be the nation’s oldest existing family-owned drugstore chain until it was sold to Rite Aid in 2020 for $95 million.

“So my local Bartell’s, which we have been customers of for years, closed down, and all of our information was shipped over to Rite Aid,” KIRO host Spike O’Neill said while filling in for “The John Curley Show” on KIRO Newsradio. “They, in fact, took the entirety of the pharmacy department of our local Bartels, and there were some growing pains. Took a while to get things dialed in, but the same staff was there, and now the Rite Aid, which is our local convenient pharmacist and pharmacy, now they’re going away.”

Only California, Oregon, and Pennsylvania had more Rite Aid closures.

