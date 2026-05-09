Mother’s Day weather forecast: Will we see showers?

A weak front will cross western Washington tomorrow, but the overall weather picture is still looking pretty good.

You should plan on cooler weather tomorrow and mostly cloudy skies for Mother’s Day.

An area of high pressure over us will weaken a bit tomorrow and allow clouds to return during the day on Sunday.

Rain chances remain low; however, it’s possible that a few showers could pop up late in the day. The best chance for showers would ber north of Seattle.

The southern half of the area should stay mainly dry tomorrow. A few sunbreaks will develop during the afternoon and the weak front will likely be gone by Monday. High temperatures tomorrow will top out just below 70 after overnight lows in the 50’s.

Travel weather looks good for Sunday throughout western Washington.

Monday’s weather looks good with high pressure building back over the area. Sunshine and mild 70’s will return and no rain is expected to start the week.

Dry and mostly sunny weather should continue on Tuesday and temperatures will continue to warm during the day. In fact, some areas to the south of Puget Sound will make a run at 80 degrees on Tuesday.

The extended outlook is a bit unclear today with computer models not agreeing on the changes we should see by the end of the week.

It looks like the high pressure area giving us nice weather on Monday and Tuesday will break down and allow for the return of cooler days with cloudy skies through next weekend.

This change in the weather would likely be most noticeable by Friday with a daytime high temperature of 63 degrees in the forecast.

As of right now, it still looks like dry weather through Tuesday, but the chance for showers should go up a bit by the end of the week. I think the most important piece of weather information today is that we still have two or three more nice days before cloudy skies and cooler temperatures return by Wednesday...and showers begin to develop again.

-Robert Van Winkle

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