2024 WA Elections: Congressional District 7 race

The Washington State Primary and Special Election is Aug. 6. In-depth coverage of the races can be found at kiro7.com/politics

Candidates for Congressional District 7

(in alphabetical order by last name)

Dan Alexander (R) - da4congress.com

Elected Experience

Elected (uncontested) as Precinct Committee Officer (SEA 43-3934); Volunteered briefly on a US Senator’s re-election campaign. Even early in life, I knew that one day I would run for office. This is the beginning.

Other Professional Experience

Engineering Leader at a large commercial airplane company since 2001; Entrepreneurial experience building a power generation company

Education

BS Mechanical/Aeronautical Engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI); Partial MS Aeronautics/Astronautics Engineering, Stanford University; Additional studies in economics

Community Service

Board Member, Artsfund (Chairman of Associate’s Board); Board Member, ACT Theatre (Vice Present and Governance Chairman); Board Member, Trade Development Alliance; Member, CleanTech Alliance; High school lacrosse coach

Statement

I have tremendous hope for the future of our country as a beacon of light for people around the world. Through the American principle of self-governance we must protect our freedoms and the right to choose.

The great goal of our Congress is to reach fundamental agreement on emerging issues while nurturing progress toward peace, liberty, and dignity. Division within our government has been causing the decline of our country’s strength, influence, and productivity. We must unite the House and pass important legislation.

We need a healthy, nourished population that can afford the growing cost of living. We need an infrastructure that gives us the luxuries of modern life while balancing the growing problems with pollution and waste. Domestic investment and on-shoring of work are needed to renew our core principles and establish a new foundation for American growth.

The Arts are a defining element of our culture. In an increasingly technological world, it is possible to lose the self; the Arts offer respite. Arts investment is crucial for a healthy society; one that must in this generation find stability.

We need peace internationally. Our country must stand for freedom and democratic ideals, but it must also seek lasting peace and security. We must strive to include all nations in our world order; securing lands, lifting sanctions, and promoting increased trade in traditional and emerging industries. We must use our power for the exercise of compassion and human betterment; applying our ethics that happiness is sought not through greed and indifference but through generosity and gratitude.

I have resided in downtown Seattle for 14 years. It would be my privilege to apply my energy and background as your representative in Congress. I ask for your vote, and a donation if you are able. Thank you.

Liz Hallock (D)

Elected Experience

Democratic PCO.

Other Professional Experience

Attorney. Small business owner and entrepreneur. Former rock climbing instructor and running coach.

Education

Princeton University, Class of 2002. Columbia University. University of San Francisco Law School. George Washington University, Elliott School of International Affairs, specializing in AI regulation and arms control.

Community ServiceYouth basketball, soccer, and tennis coach. Travel to Romania and Greece to provide refugee aid. Instructor for survivors of domestic violence financial literacy class. Outdoor educator for girls’ organization.

Statement

The world is in disarray. I will work every day to make Americans safer at home and abroad. America’s role as a global leader has been diminished by autocrats in China, Russia, Iran, and at home. Failed neoliberal policies and corporate greed have created massive income inequality, addiction, and despair. Our politicians are more interested in partisan showmanship than in the economic well-being and safety of Americans. American security in today’s multi-polar world requires strong leadership and a commitment to our values and allies. We need to rebuild our industrial base, become the world leader in the new green economy, secure our supply chains, and yes, secure our borders. We need to invest in our own people and give them an economic future, dignity, and a country of which they can be proud. I have dedicated my life to the law and human rights. I am pro-humanity and pro-peace. As a child, my church sponsored Ukrainian refugees. As a young woman, I travelled to a kibbutz in Israel and spent weekends with Israeli and Palestinian friends. I travelled to Taiwan. I believe Taiwan, Israel, and Ukraine have a right to exist, full stop. And as a U.S. Congressperson, I would never make statements that normalize violence or defend and excuse the actions of terrorists or dictators. Our service men and women put their lives at risk every day. They rely on our elected officials to ensure our enemies are deterred by our words and actions, not encouraged by them. Peace in Europe, the Middle East, and the South China Sea is possible, but only if America is willing to follow through on our commitments to our allies and partners abroad, as well as act as an exemplar of democracy at home. I would be honored to receive your vote.

Pramila Jayapal (D) - pramilaforcongress.com

Elected Experience

U.S. Representative, 2017-current; Washington State Senator, 2015-2017

Other Professional Experience

Founder/Executive Director, OneAmerica; Director, PATH Fund for Technology Transfer; Financial Analyst; Author

Education

BA in English & Economics, Georgetown University; MBA, Northwestern University

Community Service

Chair, Congressional Progressive Caucus. Member, House Judiciary Committee, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Immigration. Member, House Committee on Education and the Workforce. Senior Whip, Democratic Caucus. Member, Congressional Equality Caucus. Member, Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC). Member, Pro-Choice Caucus. Champion of Change Award from President Obama. Formerly Seattle Income Inequality Advisory Committee ($15 minimum wage) & Co-Chair, Police Chief Search Committee.

Statement

I am proud to represent Seattle’s 7th district and stand up for poor and working people across our community. As your Congresswoman, I’ve worked to raise wages, lower costs, protect abortion rights, take bold climate action, and invest in affordable housing.

As Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair, I introduced legislation for Medicare for All, tuition-free college, housing as a human right, expanding workers’ rights, raising the federal minimum wage to $15, humane immigration reform, and an ultra-millionaire wealth tax. I’ve introduced numerous bills to get money out of politics and to ensure ethics in Congress and our Supreme Court.

I played a critical role in passing the Inflation Reduction Act, which capped the price of insulin at $35 for seniors, empowered Medicare to negotiate for lower drug prices, and made the largest climate investment in history. We also passed the first major gun safety law in over 30 years and made historic infrastructure investments.

As your Congresswoman, I’ve held over 100 town halls to hear from you and helped thousands of constituents – including veterans and seniors – secure millions in federal benefits. My office has worked hard to secure tens of millions in new federal investments in local initiatives for housing, jobs, and more.

I’m proud to represent a district rich in innovation, diversity, and compassion. I have never taken corporate PAC money because I fight for working people, not the wealthy and well-connected. I came to America alone at 16 years old, and have lived in Seattle for over 30 years. I would be deeply honored to have your vote.

Endorsements: Over 20 labor unions including the Washington State Labor Council, SEIU, UFCW 3000 and Washington State Building & Construction Trades Council. Planned Parenthood, League of Conservation Voters, Sierra Club, and the King County Democrats.

Elected Experience

2022 Candidate for Congressional District 7, US House of Representatives.

Other Professional Experience

I have sixty-one years of experience in the construction trades and fifty-two years in small business ownerships. I have also been a Consulting Oceanographer, Consulting Water Resource Engineer.

Education

BSci Physical Oceanography, University of Washington, MSci Civil Engineering, University of Washington. I have global cross-cultural education. I have lived in many countries. I continue to travel to international countries to share and teach my skill sets.

Community Service

Visiting faculty lecturer teaching Entrepreneurship and Introduction to Business classes at universities in Kazakhstan and India.

Statement

I am a candidate for Congress because someone needs to represent normal, everyday, hardworking Americans. I am a hard worker and have always provided for my family in the greater Seattle area. I am frustrated with the current situation. Our moral compass has been displaced. Common sense has been exchanged for political correctness. Many have preached unity and diversity but fostered division.I think families are the foundation of a strong community. I believe that parents have a right to know what their children are being taught. Schools should celebrate real diversity, not Progressive ideology, should encourage critical thinking over indoctrination, and should show how America is a force for good in the world.I am experiencing the high costs of basic goods in my home and business. We have seen the cost of gas, groceries, and medications to eat away at our incomes. The costs have gone up because the ideologues have decided what you should drive, what you should eat, how you should live.I believe freedom matters. We should be free to say what we want, free to hold unpopular opinions without fear of losing our jobs or being attacked, free to choose what we listen to, what we read, and when or where we pray. Some want to take away our freedoms in the name of safety and diversity.My Dad was an employee of the State Department. Having lived in many international communities, and continuing my international travels, I have a unique ability to interact and represent other cultures within Congressional District 7. I desire to represent people that want to raise their kids, work hard, have money left at the end of every paycheck, and who know they can be friends with people who don’t look like them or pray like them.

