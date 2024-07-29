2024 WA Elections: Congressional District 9 race

Congressman Adam Smith has been in office since 1997. This primary, he is facing four challengers.

The Washington State Primary and Special Election is Aug. 6. In-depth coverage of the races can be found at kiro7.com/politics.

Candidates for US Representative, Congressional District 9

(in alphabetical order by last name)

Melissa Chaudhry (D) - Votemelissa4congress.com

Elected Experience

No Information Submitted.

Other Professional Experience

Extensive professional experience in human services and nonprofits, focusing on affordable housing, addiction recovery, and immigrant support. Union member. Frontline global work in Ghana, Pakistan, Central America, Canada, and Indonesia, strengthening my multicultural understanding and expertise.

Education

Diverse educational background, studying Business, Economics, Ecology, History, Housing Policy, Green Infrastructure, Statistics, and Sustainable Development, among others. Master’s studies in Systems Science. Extensive training in Affordable Housing, Impact Networks, Collaborative Governance, and Cooperative Businesses.

Community Service

Sustainable agriculture and community development projects on three continents. Secretary and Board member of several civic engagement/human services/philanthropic organizations. Inter-Faith community contributor. Immigrant BIPOC family - cohorts and advocacy.

Statement

Greetings of peace. I’m a mother, and my father and husband are disabled Veterans. I understand the costs of war, and I’ve stood for peace since childhood. Incumbent leads the Armed Services Committee with no experience of military service. His military budgets alone take $2 billion a year from our district, and he brags bringing back ~$24 million... that’s 1%.

I stand for a principled foreign policy that prioritizes peace, opposes genocide, and protects innocent lives — especially children. America must use its power for good — promoting human rights and conflict resolution, not military intervention first.

Incumbent’s top donors are AIPAC and bomb makers (opensecrets.org). He’s voted for every military aid package to apartheid Israel. He’s supported surveillance on Americans, criminalizing free speech, usurping rights, and multiple wars — which enrich his biggest donors.

My campaign is grassroots funded, and I will oppose all military aid to oppressive regimes. I’ll prioritize issues that matter most to our beautifully diverse communities — a thriving economy, accessible healthcare, affordable housing, quality education, good union jobs, small business support, vocational training, childcare, fair and dignified immigration, community safety, and modern infrastructure. We can afford all this by wasting less on foreign wars.

I stand for Constitutional rights: privacy, freedom of speech and assembly, equality before the law. I’m not a career politician. I’m a proud American — heartbroken, hardworking, and hopeful. I’ve worked in agriculture, housing, and climate resilience. I’ve also curated human geography insights for national leaders. I’m an urgent optimist with real experience, deep empathy, and the right mindset to lead us into a future where America is a thriving, prosperous, multiracial democracy in a vibrant and peaceful world.

Elect me for meaningful representation of our shared values. “With Liberty and Justice for All” is my promise and commitment.

Mark Greene (R) - Partyofcommons.com

Other Professional Experience

Legal Assistant/administrative roles; Blogger/writer (contemporary politics, history & short stories); Library of Congress-saved Alaska politics website author (2002); Veteran.

Education

Inver Hills Community College, A.A.S.

Community Service

Sponsor of Federal Way Citizens Initiative 24-003, the wards/districts initiative relating to the City Council and elections. Looking for more volunteers to gather 20 signatures each. The Revived Citizens Party, a.k.a. Party of Commons, a populist political organization Mark started in 2006 which works for good traditional social structures and maintaining our national heritages, and Commons’ affiliates that emphasize sports, like baseball and boxing, and being involved in political affairs.

Statement

1st President Washington’s admonishment to the nation to stay out of foreign entanglements hasn’t been more prescient than now, and if elected, it’s doubtful that anybody would follow that sage advice more than me but getting just halfway there would be an improvement. The too open society we have where foreign countries or operators can spy with impunity and cause havoc and chaos is an unacceptable vulnerability, but we can be classical libertarian, like old, with limits. Radicalism may be today’s mantra but limitations ought to be; that means no open borders among other things. We Republicans are going to shut down open borders.

Congress’s vassals of bad policies are, pretty much, the same variety and, as we in the 9th District know all too well, in some cases, the same people that voted badly in the past and now they’re voting for Biden’s unwise policies, to put it mildly. America needs to focus less on the outer world and, instead, ensure the birthright, or rights period, of our own citizens.

Today’s radicals are soft-on-crime but intolerant to traditionalism, they’re not even anti-interventionist anymore, but we can turn that around and vote them and globalists out.

Federal Way Citizens Initiative 24-003, the wards/districts petition, is an effort for a neighborhood-oriented Council (6 “ward” members & 1 “at-large”) and our best chance to stop the metropolis that they’re currently trying to build. 400 volunteer signature gatherers getting just 20 signatures each are wanted from FW (or anywhere) to get this on the ballot. Send an email if interested.

Finally, whether I agreed with them or not on particular issues, thanks to our former 9th District Republican nominees all these years. Carrying the baton now would be an honor.

David Ishii - (B) Politicalrockstar.com

Elected Experience

David Ishii Call Sign Galloping Ghost DJ Radio Dave E-Pluribus-Unum " U.B.I. $1,800.00 Universal Basic Income " ! Qur’an, Torah, Gideons Bible If That Doesn’t Straighten Out One’s Putter Titan’s & Goliath Please Keep Your Mind Out Of The Gutter ? Putt For Doe Drive For Show ' “U.B.I. $1,800.00 " ' !.. Fairway To Heaven Is Straight & Narrow.

Other Professional Experience

United States Navy Vietnam Era Veteran ' Field Of Dreams ' Hashtag As Your Favorites " www.pollitcallycorrect.xyz " Copy & Paste Curator’s Curate.

Education

Song-writer, Busker, Book Author & Poet Life’s Journey School Of Hard Knox.

Community Service

Food Bank & Soup Lines.

Statement

When It Rains It Pours Trickle Down Economy Hum ' Bah-Hum-Bug ' The Flood Gate’s Have Opened Galloping Ghost DJ Radio Dave’s " U.B.I. $1,800.00 Universal Basic Income " ! Ladies & Gent’s Start Your Search Engines. Political Rockstar Dj Radio Dave’s Texas Tea Four Day Work Week ! Swing Voter’s Who Do Like Today ? Congressman DJ Radio Dave " U.B.I.’s $1,800.00 " Genaro’s On The Dollars Curator’s Curate. President Joe Biden, Former President Donald Trump World Leader’s Keep It Clean Above The Belt Double Down Debate It Over Double Jeopardy Test Of Wits;... Final Jeopardy The Category ' Characters ' The Question Who Is The Movie Star In The Cult Classic ' " Big Trouble In Little China " ' ? The Answer Is Pandemic Epidemic The War On Drugs Every Country & N.A.T.O. Agrees Military Action .. . Fly Girls, Fly Boys, Fly By Fighter Jet’s & Tank’s Fire In Hole Napalm, Napalm, Napalm Oops You’ve Been Napalmed ! We Minimize The Major Sin We Don’t Want In Our Street’s Nor Do We Want It In Our Schools Backyards ! People’s Magazine, Cover Of The Rolling Stones Washington’s 9th District Strike’s A Pose Swing Vote’s Bust A Move Vogue, Vogue, Vogue !.. Congressional Floor Academy Awards Night Out Best Picture & Supporting Cast Envelope Please Purdy And The Oscar Goes To Washington’s 9th District;.. Hello Kitty If That’s Not An Kat’s Meow Who’s The Genius Now Congressman Dj Radio Dave; To All Good Samaritans Oh So Whimsically Whimsy Can I Get A Witness ? Damned Skippy !

Hat’s Off May I Tip Halo To You

David Ishii

Paul Martin (R) - Paul4achange.com

Elected Experience

I am not an incumbent; this is my first run at a national office.

Other Professional Experience

23 years working, from 2G to 5G, as a software engineer, supervisor, and principal network engineer at a major telecommunications provider. 13 years at Boeing, working in IT, with a DOD secret clearance on the B-2 Spirit program. 4 years working in small business on lumber inventory and accounting systems. Half-a-year framing houses in Puyallup. 2 years, cumulatively, operating a metal-cutting lathe in a Kent production machine shop to pay for college.

Education

Whitworth University, BA Cum Laude; Puyallup High School.

Community Service

Pamphlet space-restricted, see my website.

Statement

My opponent has been the incumbent for 28 years, far too long as you may agree if you favor more new faces in Washington DC. As shown above, except for occasional work in the trades, I’ve had a full career in computer science. A lot of complex problem solving is involved, a skill which I can transfer to our government: a place that needs people of all backgrounds, not just another lawyer.

Briefly on issues, unlike my opponent’s voting record, I’m in favor of: a law to limit House members to four terms; doing something every session, even if it’s a tiny change for a two-year extension to postpone falling off the so-called Social Security cliff; passing laws so girls and women can feel safe and comfortable again in XX-chromosome designated bathrooms, locker rooms and Title IX sporting events; in favor of required sanitary, safe environments for street people (because there’s not a bit of mercy or compassion in leaving them exposed to extremes of weather, violence, vermin, and drugs); for banning any transgender medication or procedure during adolescence; for Arizonian-like school vouchers so every student gets a chance to attend a better school, and where failed schools get fixed or closed; for the trending improvements seen when banning social media and cell phones in primary and high schools; for firing district attorneys who won’t enforce the laws they’ve sworn to uphold, who release violent offenders, and rerelease serial offenders. Finally, I’m for funding and backing the blue.

On the November ballot you’ll see some popular initiatives expected to pass. They were crafted by common sense Republicans to reverse misguided laws from the current majority. I will strive to apply similar common sense so the public doesn’t have to reverse what government has done. I respectfully ask for your vote.

Adam Smith (D) - Electadamsmith.com

Elected Experience

United States Representative, 1997-Current; Washington State Senator, 1991-1996.

Other Professional Experience

Prosecutor, City of Seattle, 1993-1995; Attorney, Cromwell, Mendoza and Belur.

Education

J.D., University of Washington, 1990; B.A., Fordham University, 1987.

Community Service

Member: University of Washington Evans School Honorary Advisory Board; Council on Foreign Relations; Borgen Project Board of Directors. Former member: Issaquah Soccer Club, volunteer coach; Issaquah High and Middle School PTAs; Northeast Tacoma Elementary PTA, where my wife, Sara, served as PTA President; Federal Way Kiwanis Club; Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission; St Matthew’s Episcopal Church.

Statement

Our district is a tremendously diverse and hard-working community, one that I have been proud to call home my entire life. I grew up in the city of SeaTac. Sara and I raised our two children here, where they attended our public schools, and went to UW and WSU.

As our nation faces unprecedented challenges, I am focused on strengthening the middle class, ensuring equality of opportunity for all, and investing in our future. We must provide an accessible path forward where everyone can thrive. Working class families, like the union one I grew up in, do not have the same opportunities as previous generations. This needs to change. We must grow from the middle out, increase economic opportunities, protect unions, make higher education more affordable and accessible, and provide good paying jobs.

All people, no matter their background, should have access to quality, affordable healthcare. Our healthcare system needs to be restructured to create a path to a single-payer plan like Medicare for All. As the past Chairman and top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, I have also prioritized making sure that all of our service members and their families, no matter who they are, receive the support they need and have earned.

I work hard to make sure every person in our district has access to the best this country has to offer; not only because it’s the right thing to do, but because this is also my home—it’s personal to me.

It is a true privilege to serve our community and I would be honored to have your vote.

©2024 Cox Media Group