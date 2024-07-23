Washington Democrats throw their support behind VP Harris

Nearly all of Washington state’s elected democrats in DC have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. However, some key party leaders, like former president Barak Obama, have not - instead calling for an open convention.

There’s just about a month to the Democratic National Convention, and while Democrats from the evergreen state are mostly falling in line behind VP Harris, it’s an unprecedented timeline to nominate her.

It was voters who told Washington gubernatorial candidate Bob Ferguson about President Biden’s decision to step down from the campaign at a fundraiser on Sunday.

Attorney General Ferguson, one of the first to throw his support behind Harris, told KIRO 7, “After the initial taking the news in settled, folks were excited, folks seemed energized by this.”

All of Washington’s elected democrats, with the exception of Congresswoman Marie Glusenkamp Perez, have voiced their support for the Vice President.

After speaking with the Vice President on Sunday, Congresswoman Pramilla Jayapal said, “She’s serious, she knows it’s a big fight in front of us, she knows she has to put up a big fight together the coalition that Biden put together in 2020, we need every voter.”

The democratic convention is a month away, with a virtual vote by delegates on August 7. If VP Harris wins the nomination, a debate is scheduled for September 10.

University of Washington political science professor Dr. Christopher Parker believes neither candidate will want to miss this debate, especially former President Trump, saying, “Despite some of the advice I think he’s going to get from his handlers, he’s going to probably try to debate her and it’s going to be a disaster for him, with the small caveat that she has to be careful about going at him too hard.”

©2024 Cox Media Group