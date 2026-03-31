Life-threatening blood pressure drop risks prompt nationwide chocolate recall

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A nationwide recall has been issued for chocolate products with undeclared ingredients that may cause life-threatening drops in blood pressure.

The chocolate products from Gear Isle were voluntarily recalled last week after they were found to contain undeclared active pharmaceutical ingredients, sildenafil and tadalafil, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced.

The California-based company recalled its Gold Lion Aphrodisiac Chocolate Sachet with an expiration of June 2027, and its ilum Sex Chocolate, expiring on December 25, 2027.

“Among the adult male population who are most likely to use these products, adult males who use nitrates for cardiac conditions are most at risk from these products,” the FDA stated.

Gear Isle urges chocolate consumers to stop use, return for refund

Gear Isle has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall, as of this reporting.

The use of products containing undeclared active ingredients, sildenafil and tadalafil, may pose a risk to consumers because these active ingredients interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin.

The products are labeled as dietary supplements that were distributed nationwide via internet sales. Gear Isle notified its customers by letter and is arranging returns and refunds for all recalled products.

The FDA warns consumers who have the recalled products to stop using them and return them for a full refund.

All consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Gear Isle’s customer service by calling (888) 387-4753 or emailing info@gearisle.com on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using the drug product.

Any adverse reactions or quality issues from the product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program, either online, by mail, or by fax.

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