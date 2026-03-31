New video shows man nearly pushed in front of Seattle light rail train

SEATTLE — KIRO 7 News obtained new video Tuesday of the moment a man is nearly pushed in front of an oncoming light rail train at the Northgate station in Seattle.

The incident happened on March 19.

27-year-old Elisio Melendez has been charged with attempted murder.

Prosecutors claim that he timed the attack to inflict maximum harm.

In the video, you can see the man stumble and then catch himself so that he doesn’t fall into the train. The video shows that he’s then pushed a second time from behind.

“The facts of this case are shocking and unquestionably demonstrate the extreme danger the defendant poses to the public,” charging documents state.

This isn’t the first time that Melendez has been charged with a violent crime. Prosecutors say he was charged with assault back in 2019 for stabbing his sister in the stomach with a knife, but the case was tossed because of mental illness.

Melendez was back in court today, and KIRO 7 learned that he will once again undergo a mental health evaluation.

Reporter Jack Bilyeu is digging further into this case and will have the latest developments tonight at 6 p.m.

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