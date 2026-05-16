Report: No brain-eating amoeba detected at Olympic National Park

Olympic National Park is getting a clean bill of health after a recent study found ‘brain-eating amoeba’ in some iconic U.S. national parks.

Researchers found contaminated water in parts of Yellowstone, Grand Teton, and Lake Mead.

Test samples from Olympic National Park and Oregon’s Newberry National Volcanic Monument, however, were clear.

Researchers took water samples from popular recreation areas across the western U.S. and tested them for Naegleria fowleri, also known as the “brain-eating amoeba.”

The study, which involved researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey, Montana State University, and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, was published in the American Chemical Society’s journal, ES&T Water, on March 2.

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