One killed, one seriously injured in crash along Mt. Baker Highway

WELCOME, Wash. — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash along State Route 542 on Saturday morning, according to Trooper Kelsey Harding with the Washington State Patrol.

SR 542, also known as Mt Baker Highway, was fully blocked following the two-car collision.

“Sadly, there is one fatality and one seriously injured. Please be patient while troopers on scene investigate this tragic collision,” shared Trooper Harding.

Trooper Harding first shared the crash at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, adding that there was no ETA for the roadway to reopen.

The Washington State Department of Transportation confirmed the closure near Bell Creek Road, adding that both directions of the highway were blocked just north of Welcome.

WSDOT told drivers in the area to expect delays.

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