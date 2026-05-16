Firefighters respond to reported stabbing in Seattle’s Roxhill neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire crews responded to a reported stabbing in Seattle’s Roxhill neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene along SW Barton Street, near the Westwood Village shopping center, at around 6 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), crews treated an approximately 50-year-old man who was in critical condition.

Paramedics transported him to Harborview. No word yet on his condition.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the Seattle Police Department for more information.

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