2024 WA Elections: Congressional District 2 Race

Seven candidates are running against incumbent Rick Larsen in the 2nd Congressional District Primary Election.

The top two candidates will face off in the November 5 General Election.

Washington’s Second District includes Skagit, Whatcom, Island and San Juan counties as well as the western part of Snohomish County.

The Washington State Primary and Special Election is Aug. 6. In-depth coverage of the races can be found at kiro7.com/politics

Candidates for Washington’s 2nd Congressional District

Candidate information below was provided by the candidates to the Washington Secretary of State. We have not altered/corrected what we have received from the SOS.

(in alphabetical order by last name)

Joshua Binda (D) - https://www.joshbinda.org/

Elected Experience

Lynnwood City Councilmember, Democratic Precinct Committee Officer, Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Committee Chair, Council Liaison of Finance Committee.

Other Professional Experience

Founder, Josh Binda Speaks LLC; Integration Engineer, Blue Origin; Aerospace Mechanic, Boeing; Self Published Author. Awards: 425 Business Magazine 30 Under 30 of 2022; Forbes Magazine 30 Under 30 Nominee of 2023.

Education

Kamiak High School. Aerospace Engineering Certification from Sno-Isle Tech. Political Science Major at the University of Washington.

Community Service

Former Sno-Isle Tech Student Body President. Volunteer football & track coach at Kamiak HS. Church youth volunteer. YMCA Youth & Government program mentor. World Affairs Council Community Service Leadership program volunteer.

Statement

It’s an honor and privilege to serve in this district as a young elected official. This community fills me with courage, compassion, and hope for a better future. I am the product of parents who immigrated to the United States as refugees after escaping war. We fought hard to attain the American dream and move into the middle class. Every second of my life has been lived with the understanding of how precious our democracy is, and how important our workers are to our collective future.

America is at a pivotal point where we need new leaders who will strongly advocate for the issues that matter most. With women’s rights under attack, billions of our tax dollars that could be invested in our own communities being used in foreign wars, our teachers and schools in desperate need of funding, the looming threat of climate change, our farmers and farmworkers in need of support, and the worst affordability crisis in generations, it is time to acknowledge that business as usual is not working.

As a proven leader who came into my position against all odds, I spearheaded initiatives in my city that have led to an increase in affordability, accessibility, and that have provided mental health support in area schools. I’m ready to bring the community’s voice to Congress. I am running because it’s time to pass the torch to the next generation of leaders who are more willing to put the needs of people ahead of the needs of big business, corporations, and wealthy donors. District 2 deserves an advocate who truly understands their needs. I will fight for you, for your rights, and for your values. Let us join together in shaping a future that is defined by progress, unity, and hope.

National Endorsements: TrackAIPAC, Moms Demand Action Candidate





Jason Call (G) - https://www.callforcongress.com/

Elected Experience

Marysville Education Association Executive Board member (2012-2014); Washington Democrats State Committee (2017-2020).

Other Professional Experience

Endorsed by Green Party of Washington, Green Party US, Seattle Greens.

Education

BA Political Science, University of Washington (1994); BA Education, College of Santa Fe (1999); M. Ed, UW Bothell (2004).

Community Service

I have been an activist for 35 years, deeply involved in antiwar, healthcare, labor, and climate justice movements. I’m a former public school teacher of 18 years and elected union leader, and 6-year board member of Whole Washington—a leading state-based universal healthcare organization. I have worked on numerous ballot initiatives, including I-502 which legalized cannabis in 2012.

Statement

I am the only progressive candidate running for this seat that cannot be pressured by the political establishment, AIPAC, the fossil fuel industry, the war machine, the for-profit health industry, or any of the other massive corporations that flood Congress with endless lobbying dollars.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Both corporate-captured major parties are funding and arming the genocide of Palestinians that we witness daily on social media, with a death toll over 35K, including at least 15K children.

Tens of millions of Americans still have no health insurance. Even with insurance, healthcare services are often unaffordable and medical debt remains the single biggest cause of bankruptcy. Housing instability is skyrocketing and 1 in 6 children live in poverty. Every ecosystem on the planet is impacted by the ever-worsening climate emergency. We have already shot past limits established by the Paris Accords. But rather than mitigating climate effects to work towards a livable planet, the political establishment funds the war machine.

I support an immediate and permanent ceasefire for Gaza and an end to all funding for genocide. I support universal health care, a real Green New Deal, and a democracy that works for working people. In my two prior runs for this seat, I earned over 30K votes each time.

As a former labor leader, I will fiercely fight for unions and pledge to donate 30% of my post-tax Congressional salary to strike funds and mutual aid organizations. Big money has corrupted our politics and bought our politicians. The status quo is not sustainable. We must demand better.

Imagine representation that puts people over corporate profit, with a verifiable decades-long history of fighting for justice. This is a strong and vibrant campaign speaking to critical and immediate needs for a sustainable and just future. Vote Jason Call for WA-02.





Cody Hart (MAGA Republican) - https://codyhart.org/home

Elected Experience

I am a political outsider with years of experience holding corrupt government officials accountable.

Other Professional Experience

Small Business Owner, Professional Civil Engineer, American Public Works Association (APWA) Committee Co-Chair, United States Navy Veteran.

Education

Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering (BSCE) from the Oregon Institute of Technology including courses from the U.S. Navy and Skagit Valley College.

Community Service

From a young age, my parents and grandparents taught me the importance of serving my community. I am most proud of my active duty service in the United States Navy at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and my family’s small scale farming sustainable lifestyle.

Statement

As a government watchdog, proud father, Navy Veteran, small business owner, and Civil Engineer I am confident I have the unique background needed to better address the challenges our region and country are facing as Washington States 2nd Congressional District Representative.

I am committed to stopping the criminal invasion at our southern border, restoring election integrity, and ending the excessive spending in Washington D.C. that has resulted in the worst inflation our nation has ever seen. I offer my real experience with election integrity and as a government watchdog identifying hundreds of millions of dollars of waste, fraud, and abuse in our infrastructure system to those who want real accountability.

As a veteran, I oppose America entering into unprovoked wars or that our country needs to act as the world’s police force. American security begins at home and having strong borders with a thoughtful immigration system reflects we are a strong nation.

Being a father of three daughters in the public school system, I believe in fighting for parent’s rights, fighting for a girl’s right not to have to compete with biological males in school sports, and fighting to stop activist teachers from pushing their beliefs in the public school system.

Our nation was founded on the belief Americans have the right to bear arms and in this time of increasing violence and crime I will defend this right to ensure it is not infringed upon.

As a state leader in the election integrity fight, I am ready on day one to fix what has been happening to our nations elections system, stop those who do not want free and fair elections, and restore faith in election results. By supporting me you are supporting accountability, fairness, and rejecting partisan politics as usual – I ask for your support.





Devin Hermanson (D) - https://www.devinhermanson.com/

Elected Experience

I am running for office for the first time. As AOC and many others have shown, first time office holders can have major impact. We can’t elect the same career politicians and expect a different result.

Other Professional Experience

I’ve raised hundreds of millions of dollars to fight poverty and created programs that raised over $1 billion to empower girls and women. I’ve also launched multiple startups, including one I helped take public.

Education

Whitman College, BA in Art, Boston University, MBA, certificate in Public and Nonprofit Management.

Community Service

Founded Nonprofit TrueUSA, public speaker for gender equity, Stephen Minister, produced programs and film supporting LGBTQ+.

Statement

This election is the opportunity of our lifetimes. With the critical, record turnout needed to reject Trump’s threat to our democracy, we can also elect bold Democrats to finally build an America that prioritizes you and your neighbors over corporations.

My “Case for Hope” includes an ambitious two-year plan to save our democracy, guarantee reproductive rights, keep kids safe from guns, and reform the Supreme Court. Unlike the incumbent in this race, I support the Green New Deal and Medicare for All and will never take a dime of corporate cash.

When the opportunity comes to reverse decades of GOP tax breaks and make corporations pay their fair share, we need a representative who is not beholden to those same corporations. We can’t afford baby steps and half measures from corporate-funded, doormat Democrats.

I was raised by my fiercely loving single mom who struggled to keep our little family afloat. There were lots of tears, but Mom was a fighter and taught me to be the same. We need fighters now, in Congress.

With my decades of experience building successful startups and nonprofits and fighting poverty, I’ll bring a unique, progressive voice for change to Congress. And I will build upon my many years of activism for gender equality and human rights.

My entire life, I’ve been told the things I want to do are impossible—and then I do them anyway. This is the kind of vision and fearlessness we need now in DC. We can build an America that is truly great—we can lower costs for you and your family, tackle our homelessness and fentanyl crises, and deliver the high-paying jobs that our community deserves. Local “Hope Heroes” are already fighting for that future, and I’d be immensely proud to do the same as your Congressman.





Leif Johnson (R) - https://www.leif4congress.com/

Elected Experience

Appointed PCO

Other Professional Experience

I am currently a Lead Manufacturing Engineer and I have a small machine shop. I have taught for AJACs in their Tool and Die program.

Education

Bachelor of Science in Industrial technology at Southern Illinois University; Ardent Self Study of political science and American History

Community Service

No Information Submitted

Statement

I am an everyday hardworking American, with a strong commitment to family values. Happily married to my wife Tammy for 33 years. We raised 4 children and are grandparents to 5 grandchildren. With decades of experience in business and leadership displaying honesty, integrity, consistency, and a record of achievements, I am committed to building trust and integrity in government with the community by advocating for ethics reforms, campaign finance reform, term limits by having signed the term limits pledge, along with improving transparency and accountability in government not only with district 2, but also Washington state and D.C.

I invite the challenging questions and conversations that the community wants to talk about and answer with a fact based and educational approach and have the ability and desire to work with both sides of the isle to achieve the logical goals of all as long as those goals are within the constraints of the Constitution.

Washington State is a destination for jobs, tourism, and global trade. I am committed to growing our economy in a sustainable way for all Washingtonians. Here are the issues that I will tackle as your next Congressperson. Addressing unemployment and underemployment, supporting small businesses, advocating for fair trade policies, promote education in the trades, and working to improve wage/income equality.

Reducing the cost of prescriptions drugs, improving healthcare infrastructure, and advocating for healthcare reforms that help constituents. Advocating for affordable quality education for all, improving early childhood education, and advocating for policies that address keeping education about education, for all students. Promoting renewable energy sources, protecting natural resources/gasses, advocating for environmental regulations, with fair use of resources in a responsible manner. Developing comprehensive immigration reform, border security, and finding a balanced approach to immigration policy. Supporting a strong defense, addressing cybersecurity threats, and promoting international diplomacy.





Rick Larsen (D) - https://www.ricklarsen.org/

Elected Experience

I began trying to make a difference through public service on the Snohomish County Council, and today, it is my privilege to serve as the Representative for Washington’s 2nd Congressional District.

Other Professional Experience

I was previously employed by the Port of Everett and the Washington State Dental Association.

Education

I graduated from Pacific Lutheran University in Washington state and have a master’s degree from the University of Minnesota.

Community Service

My parents were an important influence on me, encouraging me to be involved in my local community. Their encouragement continues to be a motivation for my service to our communities.

Statement

It is an honor to represent Washington’s 2nd District in Congress. My family has called Northwest Washington home for over 100 years. My father was a union power line worker and my mom managed the books while raising eight kids in Arlington. They embodied the values that unite us: working hard, caring for each other, and serving the community. My wife and I taught these same values to our two sons and, we are thankful to say, both have launched their own careers.

Our shared values guide my work to serve you - and they are at stake in this election. In the next Congress, I will protect voting rights and reproductive freedom. Healthcare is a right, and I will fight to expand access and lower costs, especially for veterans and seniors. Last Congress, we capped the price of insulin at $35/month, and we must keep fighting to lower prescription drug costs.

Our economy should work for everyone, but right now, too many hard-working people are struggling to make ends meet. My top priority is to bring economic investments to the 2nd District that create good-paying jobs that support families.

Fentanyl is a growing threat. I believe that addiction is a disease, and I am working to bring funding to local prevention and recovery services as well as strengthen law enforcement’s ability to hold accountable those who bring these drugs into our communities.

Washington’s environment is vital to our way of life and economy. As the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s top Democrat, I am committed to mitigating climate change and advancing Northwest Washington’s leadership in renewable energy.

Serving you in Congress is about fighting for our shared values. I ask for your support to continue to invest in the middle class and stand up for vulnerable communities.





Daniel Miller (R) –https://www.facebook.com/people/Daniel-Miller/100000436067359

Elected Experience

I have ran and won the primary for washington state Senate. I have worked on several campaigns here in Washington state and California including helping Kathryn Barger on Herr Sucessful Campaign for L.A County Supervisor.

Other Professional Experience

Businessman and professional Actor. A member of the SAG-AFTRA ( Screen Actors Guild) And The american legion. Former owner of The new england collectibles in friday harbor.

Education

Attended the University of Washington in Seattle and graduated from the evergreen state college in olympia Washington

Community Service

My public service includes helping with relay for life and working on community thanksgiving dinners.

Statement

The Pacific Northwest is a great place to live work and play. I hope to represent the 2nd congressional district in Washington DC. We deserve an economy that works for the people of Washington state. and putting families first with skyrocketing inflation. Childcare, grocery and restaurant prices are. high including Bread, milk and. eggs and gas.and properly taxes. Veteran issues are important including Veteran. Homelessnss. My Dad and Several relatives were veterans. Other issues that need work in D.C are the crisis of ileagle imagration and voter issues. Making sure. freedom and liberty are maintained maintained. Certain evirmental issues and jobs please vote Daniel Miller for U.S Congress 2024-Thank you





Edwin Stickle (D) - https://edwinstickleforcongress.com/

Elected Experience

Chief of the Medical Staff at Skagit Valley Hospital 2007-2009 and 2019-2022.

Other Professional Experience

Family Medicine physician and hospitalist in Skagit County for 27 years.

Education

BIT in Aviation Management from Andrews University. MD degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine with a residency in Family Medicine at Hinsdale Hospital in Illinois.

Community Service

Hospice medical director at Hospice of the Northwest for 25 years, caring for people in their final illnesses and the last stages of their lives. Assistant Clinical Professor of Family Medicine at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences and attending preceptor at Skagit Regional Health family medicine residency program.

Statement

The whole system of Medicare and many other aspects of our health insurance system need to be updated and reformed by Congressional action. As someone who for 27 years has seen close-up how Medicare works and doesn’t work I hope to represent the people of our area of Washington in the US Congress. My dream is that each voter and resident, many of whom I have had the pleasure of meeting during this campaign, meet their full potential for education, work, health and retirement. My work will be not only to vote in Congress but to explain, speak up, ask questions and listen in Washington DC as laws are changed and decisions are made that affect all of us here in Washington, all of us in this country of great resources, great minds and wonderful hearts. We have come through a draining pandemic crisis with stronger systems, stronger convictions and more awareness of each other and how we all fit into each other’s health and well-being. We lost so many loved relatives and wonderful friends. To paraphrase Abraham Lincoln, It is for us who remain to learn and to build on those lessons. With my experiences as a physician leader and my perspective as a former airplane mechanic and pilot, I can represent our towns, cities, farms and islands with a well-earned heart, a love for better health and a keen interest in aviation technology here in this land of scenic views, wonderful hikes and life-giving rain. I ask for your vote.

©2024 Cox Media Group