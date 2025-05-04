Man rescued after being stranded on hillside in Magnolia

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) rescued a man who was stranded on a hillside at 32nd Ave West and West Galer Street in Magnolia on Sunday, SFD posted on X.

Once crews arrived on scene at around 8:45 a.m., they conducted a rope rescue using an aerial ladder to lower firefighters down to the man, the post said.

They were able to raise him up and over top of the cliffside, according to SFD.

The man reported minor injuries, but it’s not clear what led to him getting stuck on the hillside.

