Federal Way sees two separate fatal shootings in one day

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police in Federal Way responded to two separate fatal shootings on Saturday.

The first shooting happened at around 4:20 p.m. at the Uptown Square Apartments, where a man in his 20s was shot and killed.

Video shot by a witness after the shooting shows the suspect firing shots toward other people in the area before running off.

That suspect has not been caught.

Another fatal shooting took place around 11 p.m. Saturday night where police say a 34-year-old Hispanic male was killed in a parking lot near 120th Southwest 330th Street.

A person of interest has been identified in that shooting and the suspect and victim knew each other, according to Federal Way police.

Police say the two shootings are not related and for any information in either case to call Federal Way police at 253 835-2121.

©2025 Cox Media Group