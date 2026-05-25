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Two people hospitalized after head-on crash in Thurston County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Stock photo of an ambulance. (Marco_Piunti/Getty Images)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were rushed to the hospital after they were in a head-on crash in Thurston County.

It happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. on Mudrun Road Southeast.

According to Washington State Patrol, a 50-year-old man crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a car with two people inside. They were rushed to St. Peters Hospital for treatment. No word on their condition.

The road was blocked for more than three hours.

Troopers believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

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