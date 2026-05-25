Two men killed after car crashes into pole, catches on fire in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Two men were killed after their car crashed into a pole and caught on fire in Kent.

It happened sometime before 1 a.m. on Sunday at 68th Avenue South.

When police arrived, they say the car was fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, they discovered two men inside, ages 38 and 44. Neither one survived.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle was heading south and may have side-swiped another before smashing into the pole.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit responded to investigate and determine what led up to the accident.

If you witnessed this accident or have information about the circumstances preceding the accident, leave a tip at 253-856-5808 or send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

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