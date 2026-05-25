What’s open and closed for Memorial Day 2026?

If you’re firing up the grill for Memorial Day and forgot a few items for your barbeque – no need to panic. Several stores are open on the holiday.

Hours may be limited depending on the location, but here are the grocery stores that are open today:

Albertsons

Fred Meyer

Kroger

Safeway

Trader Joe’s

QFC

Whole Foods

Target and Walmart are also open. Bad news if you were hoping to buy in bulk: Costco is closed on Memorial Day.

Non-essential government offices, banks, and post offices are also closed for the holiday.

Certain UPS retail locations may be closed, according to their website and FedEx will have modified hours, while some locations may be closed entirely.

©2026 Cox Media Group