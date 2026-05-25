Here’s your Memorial Day forecast

You may want to bundle up if you’re attending a Memorial Day barbecue. A cold front moving across the area today will bring different weather compared to yesterday.

Rain will move into the Seattle area around noon today, and with it, the area will notice an increase in wind. Rain showers and even a thunderstorm will be possible from midday through this evening throughout Puget Sound.

Rain amounts today will vary from north to south. Over .25” is possible from Seattle southward, with a little less than .25” to the north around Bellingham. Wind gusts across the area will also vary based on your location.

At the coast, the wind will gust above 40 mph today, and coastal communities will notice a big increase in wave action on the beaches by the end of the day. Heavy surf and run-up onto the beaches will spell dangerous conditions near the shore. Mountain locations will be very windy today, and showers could be heavy at times this afternoon.

Strong winds will likely gust over 40 mph later today around the San Juan Islands, Strait of Juan de Fuca, and the Salish Sea north of Admiralty Inlet. Around metro Seattle the wind could also produce gusts around 20 to 30 mph this afternoon.

The forecast for tomorrow looks a little better than today. There will be a few showers and possible a thunderstorm in the afternoon near the mountains tomorrow. A few sunbreaks will pop up on Tuesday as well.

Temperatures today will only make it to the mid or lower 60’s and it will cool to the 40’s tonight. Tuesday will be in the 60’s again but by Wednesday we will notice a nice warm-up to the lower 70’s in the afternoon.

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