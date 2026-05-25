Tiny fugitive leads King County deputies on brief chase

SHORELINE, Wash. — Law enforcement can respond to rough calls... and other times, they respond to ruff calls.
On May 8, King County deputies responded to calls of a small dog running in and out of traffic near the Shoreline park and ride.
Body cam footage shows responding deputies trying to locate the pup among trees and bushes in a parking lot.
The elusive Yorkie continued to evade law enforcement before it was captured by a couple who were able to grab the dog.
The dog was reunited with its family. It doesn’t appear the dog was injured.
“Disclaimer: All dogs are presumed innocent until proven guilty,” the King County Sheriff’s Office quipped in a video about the incident.
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