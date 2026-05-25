Tiny fugitive leads King County deputies on brief chase

SHORELINE, Wash. — Law enforcement can respond to rough calls... and other times, they respond to ruff calls.

On May 8, King County deputies responded to calls of a small dog running in and out of traffic near the Shoreline park and ride.

Body cam footage shows responding deputies trying to locate the pup among trees and bushes in a parking lot.

The elusive Yorkie continued to evade law enforcement before it was captured by a couple who were able to grab the dog.

The dog was reunited with its family. It doesn’t appear the dog was injured.

dog on the loose Photo from the King County Sheriff's Office

“Disclaimer: All dogs are presumed innocent until proven guilty,” the King County Sheriff’s Office quipped in a video about the incident.

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