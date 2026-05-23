Iconic Washington amusement park shutting down for good after season

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, a Pacific Northwest summertime staple for nearly five decades, will close permanently after this season.

The park opens Saturday at 11 a.m. and will run through November, wrapping up with its popular Fright Fest event — marking the end of an era for the amusement park located along I-5.

“It’s mixed emotions this year for all of us,” Westin Petree, director of sales and marketing for Wild Waves, said. He told “Seattle’s Morning News,” “It’s exciting, and it’s also a bummer.”

The park traces its roots to 1977, when Byron and May Betts founded Enchanted Village. The Wild Waves water park expansion followed in 1984. This year marks the park’s 50th season.

“It’s been a staple in the community forever,” Petree said.

The decision to close came after years of financial strain. Petree pointed to sustained losses during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with mounting operational expenses.

“Since the closing during COVID, we’ve sustained millions of dollars in losses, and that contributed to the factor, plus all the rising operational costs,” Petree said.

Despite the looming closure, park officials are planning a full slate of programming for the final season. Events include dive-in movies for kids every Thursday from July through August, foam parties for children and adults, and 21-and-over after-hours parties. The park is also planning a Hispanic cultural festival later in the summer.

“We’ve got something for everyone this season,” Petree said.

The future of the park’s sprawling property along I-5 remains uncertain.

“I have no idea,” Petree said when asked what would become of the land. “I’m not involved in decision-making on that, but I would love to know as well.”

For now, Petree’s message to the generations of families who have made Wild Waves part of their summers is simple.

“Come catch the wave one more time. We’re still here,” he said. “Come relive the memories and make new ones while we’re still here.”

Season passes are currently on sale for $75.99 and include three free guest tickets, free parking, and in-park discounts.

The final day of operations is expected in November at the conclusion of Fright Fest, the park’s annual Halloween event featuring haunted houses and seasonal attractions.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Manda Factor is the host of “Seattle’s Morning News”on KIRO Newsradio. Follow Manda on X and email her here.

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