Point Defiance Zoo’s clouded leopard escapes staff during outdoor show in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Point Defiance Zoo says one of its clouded leopards, named Orchid, climbed a tree after a Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater show and refused to come down.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. As of 2:23 p.m., the 11-year-old leopard has been safely returned to her habitat.

Staff said that the leopard climbed a tree behind the theater near the zoo’s perimeter fence.

Out of an abundance of caution, the zoo closed pathways in front of the theater and the Rocky Shores area.

The pathways are now open. No animals, guests, or staff were harmed.

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