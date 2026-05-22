Renton murder suspect arrested after six years on the run

RENTON, Wash. — After six years on the run, Renton police say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting someone to death in a parking on on Rainier Avenue South.

On Thursday evening, the department arrested 26-year-old Oshea Williams near Benson Drive and Southeast 172nd Street.

On March 10, 2020, police say surveillance video captured Williams shooting 21-year-old Jimm Route to death.

A nationwide warrant was issued for him back in 2023, but he managed to outrun law enforcement until this week.

“Six years is a long time, but our investigators never gave up on this case or finding justice for Jimm Route’s family,” said Commander Susan Lewis. “This arrest is a testament to the persistence and dedication of our teams. We will keep working until justice is served.”

He’s now charged with murder.

Williams’ alleged accomplice, J’Von Kelly, previously pleaded guilty to driving him to the shooting location.

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