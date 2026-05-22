Motorcycle crash kills one, severely injures another on Key Peninsula Highway

KEY PENINSULA, Wash. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a motorcycle crash on the Key Peninsula Highway.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 38th Street Northwest. They’re asking drivers to avoid the area for the time being.

Traffic is down to one lane in the area and deputies expect it to be that way for hours. There is no estimated time for reopening.

No word on exactly what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

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