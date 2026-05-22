New video shows moments before 19-year-old UW student fatally stabbed

SEATTLE — Newly released surveillance video reveals the moments before a 19-year-old University of Washington student was fatally stabbed 40 times on May 10.

Juniper Blessing was found dead in the laundry room of the Nordheim Court apartments at around 10 p.m., stabbed in the head, neck and arms.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released new video on Thursday from a surveillance camera inside the laundry room that shows the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Christopher Leahy, inside the laundry room with Blessing.

Blessing can be seen sitting on the floor, loading their laundry as Leahy enters the room, notices the camera mounted on the wall, and exits.

Prosecutors say Leahy allegedly cut the power to the camera at 10:01 p.m. before fatally stabbing Blessing.

Court documents say that the camera had an SD card that stored the video taken up until that point.

Earlier that night, Leahy was reportedly following a woman into the apartment complex and into the laundry room, according to court documents.

Leahy has been charged with first-degree murder and his next court date is June 4.

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