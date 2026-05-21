Three injured in crash on SR 18 in Maple Valley

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says a crash has blocked the eastbound lanes of State Route 18 near the intersection of State Route 169 in Maple Valley.

Three people were seriously injured and taken to a Seattle hospital, according to Puget Sound Fire.

Westbound lanes are also impacted, with traffic being rerouted to the shoulder.

Emergency crews are at the scene and WSDOT says there is no estimate when the roadway will reopen.

WSDOT posted that backups are extensive and traffic is being rerouted at 256th Street.

This is a developing story.

UPDATE 3: ALL lanes of EB SR 18 at SR 169 remain blocked and WB SR 18 traffic is limited to the shoulder due to a collision.



Emergency crews are on scene. There is no ETA on when lanes will reopen. We are seeing extensive backups. Seek alternate routes and plan for delays. https://t.co/fz4G3qiIXW pic.twitter.com/GhuQcP9iHR — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 21, 2026

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