Longview School District Superintendent arrested for allegedly covering up sexual assault

LONGVIEW, Wash. — The superintendent of Longview Public Schools was arrested Thursday morning as part of an ongoing investigation related to a reported sexual assault case involving students at Mark Morris High School.

The superintendent, Karen Cloninger, is accused of blocking and mishandling reports of sexual misconduct involving students at Mark Morris High School. Cloninger faces charges including tampering with a witness, failure to report, and obstructing a law enforcement officer, the Longview Police Department (LPD) announced.

Additional charges are forthcoming against the school district’s Executive Director of Student Services, including, but not limited to, failure to report and making false or misleading statements to a public servant.

“This investigation required a significant amount of time, coordination, and evidence review,” LPD Chief Robert Huhta said. “We understand the significance this case has in our community and the concern it has created for students, families, staff, and the broader public.”

Longview district leadership allegedly knew of the incident as early as January

Detectives developed information that Mark Morris High School staff and district leadership were made aware of allegations involving physical and sexual misconduct as early as Jan. 29, according to the probable cause statement.

Detectives further alleged that Cloninger was aware of details involving several students, which included allegations of one student being forcibly dragged into the Mark Morris High School varsity team room, pinned to the ground, and partially disrobed.

Two members of the Mark Morris basketball team have been accused of sexually assaulting several of their teammates and are expected to stand trial in July. Both teens face charges of second-degree rape, unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation, indecent exposure, and indecent liberties with forcible compulsion.

The probable cause statement further alleged that LPD leadership contacted Cloninger directly on Feb. 5, after initial reports circulated on social media. The school district asked whether law enforcement assistance was necessary.

Detectives alleged that law enforcement was informed that the incident was investigated by the Longview School District and handled internally.

LPD began its own official investigation into the matter after a parent contacted law enforcement on Feb. 9 to report a sexual assault. During the investigation, LPD detectives developed probable cause related to mandatory reporting requirements, information provided to law enforcement, and records and communications obtained through multiple search warrants.

School employees allegedly told to keep the incident in-house

LPD detectives further alleged that employees raised internal concerns regarding the mandatory reporting obligations and whether law enforcement should have been contacted. Investigators developed information alleging that Cloninger directed employees to handle the matter internally and to discourage further discussion of the incident, according to the probable cause statement.

“Keeping children safe is a shared community responsibility,” Huhta said. “I want to thank our detectives for the professionalism, diligence, and care they have shown throughout this investigation. Our responsibility is to follow the facts, conduct thorough investigations, protect the integrity of the process, and present information through the legal system appropriately.”

LPD noted the investigation remains active and ongoing. Detectives will continue to review evidence and follow additional investigative leads.

Additional arrests or charges remain possible as the investigation progresses.

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