Pierce County man accused of murdering girlfriend, stealing her identity

A Pierce County man, Kendrick Bruce, has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of identity theft, and unlawful disposal of a body in connection with the disappearance of Dawn Dill, according to prosecutors

Dill was reported missing by her family months ago and police have not yet located her body. Bruce is being held with bail set at $2 million.

Prosecutors allege Bruce’s device search history included queries about how to incapacitate someone and how long it takes for a body to smell in an apartment.

He is also accused of transferring money from Dill’s account to his own and allegedly kept Dill’s phone, using it to text family members to maintain appearances.

Family and friends told investigators they knew the messages were not from Dill, which prompted an earlier search.

Bryant Smith, Dill’s ex-partner, spoke outside Pierce County court, emphasizing the family’s profound need for closure. “We need closure and to be able to give Dawn a final resting peace,” Smith said.

He also shared the emotional impact on their children, stating, “Just the gutting part of knowing my kids are not going to have that chance to reconcile with his mom.” The disturbing details of Bruce’s alleged search history came to light in court documents.

Smith reflected on this, saying, “I can’t say that a lot of this was surprising. But just seeing it actually come to light it’s really eye opening that evil exists in the world.” Bruce was arrested this week in a Puyallup neighborhood.

Brittany S, a neighbor who witnessed the arrest, expressed her shock at the situation. “You never expect your neighbor….next door neighbors to be up to things like that,” she said.

Smith acknowledged the community’s role in spreading awareness about Dill’s disappearance.

“Everybody sharing everything online really helped spread awareness that she was missing,” Smith said, referencing the efforts made before Bruce’s arrest.

Bruce remains in custody with bail set at $2 million. Police continue their search for Dill’s body. Smith shared a poignant message for Dill, stating, “Your kid loves and misses ya. And we wish you were here.”

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