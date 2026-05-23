King County launches summer jobs program for teens, young adults

If you’re a high schooler or young adult looking for a summer paycheck, King County might have a job for you.

Executive Girmay Zahilay announced a new program called YouthWorks, offering more than 200 paid internships and volunteer positions to King County residents aged 16 to 24, this summer. Paid positions range from about $21 to $38 an hour, depending on the role.

“If we want safer, stronger communities tomorrow, we have to invest in young people today,” Zahilay said in a statement. “We built this program with young people, not just for them, because their voices, ideas, and leadership make this effort stronger.”

How 12 King County departments teamed up to help young people find jobs

Twelve county departments worked together to build what officials call the county’s first centralized platform for youth employment. Jobs and internship opportunities span public safety, public health, environmental services, and recreation, with placements located throughout King County. Some roles qualify for academic credit or paid stipends.

Zahilay said young people helped shape the platform from the start, testing its design and functionality before launch.

“Being part of designing this app made me feel heard, like young people finally have a seat at the table,” Keilani, one of the youth participants, said.

Another participant, Musa, said the experience gave him a sense of purpose beyond himself.

“My friends and I are part of a bigger movement to create employment opportunities for our peers within King County,” he said.

The program reflects Zahilay’s broader push to connect young people with mentorship, skill-building, and public service experience. The county’s 2026-2027 budget includes $3.85 million for workforce development programs.

To be eligible, applicants must live in King County and be available for the full length of their assignment. Application deadlines vary by position.

For details or to apply, visit YouthWorks’ website.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Read more of Aaron Granillo’s stories here.

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