Alcohol distributor moves to close all Washington facilities, eliminating 267 jobs

An alcohol distributor is moving to close all its Washington facilities, affecting 267 workers.

Republic National Distributing Company, LLC, is looking to close four sites in Washington, according to a worker adjustment and retraining notification (WARN) notice filed Thursday.

“The company has been exploring various strategic alternatives, including potential sale transactions involving certain of the company’s markets and operations,” the notice stated.

Workers at the Auburn, Everett, Seattle, and Spokane facilities will be affected. The distributor said the facilities are expected to close pending the outcome of the potential transactions.

Republic National Distributing Company sells off markets, including in Washington

In April, VinePair reported that Republic National Distributing Company signed a letter of intent with Columbia Distributing to sell its markets in Oregon and Washington.

The media outlet noted Republic National Distributing Company was once the second-largest wine and spirits distributor in the U.S., but took a major hit in early 2023 when the Sazerac Company ended its longstanding distribution partnership. Republic National Distributing Company allegedly defaulted on $38.6 million in invoices for Sazerac products, according to VinePair.

In March, Reyes Beverage Group announced an agreement with Republic National Distributing Company. Reyes Beverage Group said it was buying Republic National Distributing Company’s operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

“As Reyes celebrates its 50th anniversary, this marks an exciting new chapter for our team,” Tom Day, Chief Executive Officer of Reyes Beverage Group, stated. “Our thanks to the RNDC team for their engagement throughout this process. We look forward to the opportunity to welcome new team members, supplier partners, and customers in these markets.”

Once completed, the transaction would be Reyes Beverage Group’s largest acquisition to date, according to the company.

There are 166 employees in Auburn, 15 in Everett, 28 in Seattle, 30 in Spokane, and 28 people working remotely. Employees will be terminated on or within 14 days after July 17, 2026, according to the notice.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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